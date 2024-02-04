Open letter to the outgoing president of Ghana

Nana Akufo-Addo

Subject: Request for Provision of Free Electricity to Affected Communities due to Dam Spillage:

Your Excellency,



I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. As a way of introducing myself to you, I’m the concerned Ghanaian who staged the one-man Protest to draw your attention to the plights of affected Communities when the Dam spillage swallowed their houses. I am writing to bring to your attention another pressing issue impacting these communities here in our country – the adverse effects of dam spillage on their livelihoods.



In light of this situation, I kindly request that your soon-to-be erstwhile government take immediate action to provide free electricity to these affected communities as a means of support during this challenging time.



The issue of dam spillage has resulted in significant hardships for the affected communities. The sudden release of water from dams has caused extensive damage to farmland, properties, and infrastructure, leading to an increase in the economic burden on the affected individuals. As a result, these communities are struggling to rebuild their lives and recover from the losses incurred. I am told of some Residential structures being put up by Hon. Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, South Tongu to house those who have been badly displaced.



Let me commend him for such a massive gesture. Mr. President, you’d agree with me that due to the dam Spillage, most of the affected individuals and families have not returned to work and therefore are not earning any substantial salaries that will help them foot their utilities.

In view of the above, I urge you to consider the implementation of a temporary initiative that provides free electricity to the affected communities. Accessible electricity is crucial for the well-being and social development of these areas, as it would alleviate financial strain and aid in the restoration of normalcy in their daily lives. Kindly as a matter of urgency instruct the Volta River Authority whose negligence caused this to absorb the full cost of



their Electricity Consumption. The provision of free electricity would have a significant positive impact on the affected communities by supporting the following:



Economic recovery: Free electricity would enable affected individuals to allocate their limited resources towards rebuilding their livelihoods and participating in small-scale income-generating activities. This, in turn, would stimulate economic recovery within the communities.



Educational opportunities: Access to free electricity would facilitate uninterrupted learning for students in the affected areas, as they would have the resources to study, complete academic assignments, and compensate for the disruption caused by the dam spillage.



Health and safety: Free electricity would enable healthcare facilities in the affected areas to operate effectively, ensuring the availability of medical services, preserving health, and improving emergency response capabilities.

Community welfare: The provision of free electricity would act as a symbol of solidarity from the government, demonstrating its commitment to the well-being of its citizens. This gesture would instill a sense of hope, resilience, and unity among the affected communities.



Your Excellency, I am confident that by extending this essential support to the affected communities, your government would not only alleviate their suffering but also inspire trust and strengthen the bond between the government and its people.



I kindly request your attention to this matter and ask that you consider implementing the provision of free electricity to the affected communities as a humanitarian measure during this challenging period. By doing so, your government would exemplify compassion, empathy, and good governance.



Thank you for your time and consideration. I remain hopeful that you will take swift action to address this critical issue.