Our country, our districts!

A file photo

Someone may ask why the youths of these days are so recalcitrant and thieveries. But the question remains answerable in many dimensions of our society, created by our predecessors generations, after the independence of Ghana which became obvious for 60 years and above.

The drivers of independence are visionaries, led by our most revered Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. The system created by his team was to produce intellectuals who would take over affairs of the newly birthed Gold Coast, now Ghana. This vision led to the introduction of free tertiary education and pre-tertiary to enable the country to have such a critical mass workforce.



Unfortunately, people who enjoyed this free banquet of academic privileges are now the leaders of this deriding society of ours. When I went to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, as a first-year student affiliated to Continental or Unity Hall, I started to rely on how population can create a huge problem for the structures of a country's development.



A room that was designed to accommodate one person, which today's leaders enjoy is now designated to four legal users but ends up containing five, six, or eight students. No more free foods and allowances but we have to pay through our nose.



Everything in this country has become partisan politics rather than discerning, people use it to deceive others just to steal money from the state's coffers or sabotage or intimidate others.



There is a vision-driving focus by a few post-mortem Nkrumah regime citizens like J.J. Rawlings, Attah Mills, and John Mahama who added some space of infrastructures to education systems.

When you mention them, you will become a party A or B affiliate automatically from the non-discerning views of blinded partisan thugs. Consequentially, we pay lip service to job creation, whether we sell state institutions or duplicate their operations just to employ our party faithful to score some political points in the name of creating jobs.



In June 2022, I wrote and published an article titled "The Mother of our Security" which narrated how leadership from religion, tradition, society, and politics failed to envisage the reality of our days and to work to cataract rising challenges facing the youths.



I stated concisely that the implications of not meeting the needs of the growing population of youths will become the recipe for disaster in this country, now and in the future.



In the 21st century, security is not in concrete walls or fences but provision of needs for our neighbors or citizens, we are interconnected in our welfare and security. When we think our children are doing well in life while others are not, they will come back against them.



Our security services are not the primary security solutions to our security problems but creating working environments or companies for the teaming youths to unleash their God-given talents and skills in nation-building rather than becoming a nuisance to their society.

Imagine, every district in Ghana is witnessing pervasive insecurity and robbery causing indigents to be living in fear and panic.



Every leader must arise, from local communities to national apex to tackle our emerging challenges before they get out of hand.



