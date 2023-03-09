Our football administrators have no vision

The Ghana Football Association logo

I am writing this article to give my view on something l read about recently. I read an article on one of Ghana's online portals that Accra Hearts of Oak supporters attacked and prevented their coach from attending a training session. Although l think the act is primitive, l believe the supporters had a case.

However, the issue they had was against the wrong person. Their anger should be against the Ghana Football Association and its administrators.



What really caused Hearts of Oak to find themselves in their present predicament is the CHAN tournament that was played in Algeria recently. The problems of Hearts of Oak started with the selection of players for the CHAN tournament.



With majority of the players taken from their team, there was no way they could do well with the second string of players. The Ghana Football Association knew



that the tournament was coming on and needed players from the various teams to participate in the competition; the football administrators should have done one of the following to make it a fair playing field for all the teams.

They could have played some of the earlier league games midweek to ensure they could take a break during the CHAN competition.



They could have started the Ghana Premier League a month or even two weeks earlier to enable them put the league on hold during the CHAN tournament.



They could have played a half-season competition to cater for the break during the tournament.



However, because of their incompetence and lack of vision, they did not see it fit to deal with the situation. Shame to them.

We all know that the standard of the Ghana Premier League is very poor, the GFA decided to reduce the quality further by depleting it of the better quality players and expected spectators to throng to the Stadia in their numbers to watch the substandard players very senseless.



By the way, does it make sense that our players play in other African nations professionally but when a tournament like the CHAN is held on the continent of Africa, they are excluded? Please, someone tell me, what sense does that make? Do the Europeans play that kind of tournament? What income does such a tournament bring?



What benefit would it bring to any nation? I believe the CHAN competition in



its current format is useless and a waste of time. There is another issue that l have with the GFA and the Sports Ministry.

Why did you wait a few days to a game to appoint a Black Stars coach? Ah, is there a scientific formula for selecting a coach that the nation did not have? I saw the incoming Black Stars coach and his assistant the other day at a scouting



and monitoring session; l was wondering why they are doing that only a few days before a game.



Should it be like a few days to play a good team that coaches will be monitoring players? What stupidity? This monitoring of players could have started a few weeks after the World cup if only the incompetent football administrators had selected a coach earlier.



So why did they have to sit in their homes all these while eating banku with Tilapia and not focusing on the coaching issue? The other case l have, is with

the government of Ghana. The other day l saw the President of Ghana coming to the Accra sports stadium to watch the match between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko with about 16 cars?



Why? We want spectators at the stadium to watch the game; we know that because of the economic mess you have put the nation in, they can't afford even the transport fare to the stadium. So what you could have done was to use about four cars instead of the sixteen, use the cost of fueling and operating the twelve vehicles, to get some buses to meet people half-way, let’s say around circle to bring them to the stadium.



Instead the dead brains of the organizers of the competition told them otherwise.



O Africa, when will the fooling around and the stupidity stop?