Partnering Ndoum School of Business is a progressive move: UCC management deserves commendation

Edward Gordon, UCC SRC Presidential Candidate

Dear friends, throughout my life, I've been very much interested in networking and relationships that are very healthy and forward-looking towards transforming lives. As a young boy growing up, I usually take the opportunity to tap into such opportunities with my family, fellow colleagues at school, church and everywhere I find myself.

Whiles reminiscing on how to help address some of our challenges especially accommodation and infrastructure in the medium to long term, I decided to fall on some distinguished citizens of our country to tap into their pool of networks. It was a momentous time for me during the course of our consultations.



It, therefore, did not come to me as a surprise when the University Management decided to partner with the Ndoum School of Business as a measure to dealing with the increasing numbers knocking at the doors of the university. Every year, the university turns to grapple with issues of accommodation and space. However, this academic year, the proactive and progressive move by management has largely resolved these issues.



This move falls within our plan on infrastructure. It is my wish that we will collectively partner with management going forward in order to increase infrastructure on campus. In the meantime, the university management deserves commendation.

We have a plan...Believe Team GORDON for a Spirited Advocacy.



It shall surely end in praise!