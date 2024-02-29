Passage of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ bill

Bishop Samuel N. Mensah.

The Ghana First Coalition (GFC) expresses gratitude to the Parliament of Ghana for passing the bill on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family values (PHSGFV) known as the anti-LGBTQA bill

These values resonate with the desires of the majority of Ghanaians. We appreciate the strong bipartisan support for the bill and congratulate both sides of the house for acting in the national interest.



Our special gratitude goes to the courageous and diligent efforts of the bill's sponsors, led by Hon. Sam George and seven other bipartisan MPs.

We echo the clarion call from all citizens, urging and requesting His Excellency the President of Ghana, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to promptly give his assent to this bill into law. This will enable the citizenry to begin playing their part in reversing the insidious advance of such practices and their encroachment on our cultural values.