Passing the LGBTQ+ bill is tantamount to signing our own death warrants; MPs must re-seek the mandate of the people

File photo of parliament in session

These LGBTQI+ issues will never stop until we kill it with a sledge hammer.

The abbreviation LGBTQI+ means, Lesbians = woman marrying woman; Gays = homosexuals = man marrying man (Trumu-Trumu); Bisexuals = can have sex with both man and woman; Queer = odd = homosexual; Transgender = a man whose male sexual organ has been changed into a female sexual organ or vice versa; Intersex = individuals born with biological sex characteristics which are not typically male or female; and more.



Since they are queer persons, we can simply call them QP or QPs; for they obviously need some medical attention in one form or the other.



Laws, inter alia, are made for administrative smooth running of a country and the betterment of the citizenry thereof.



The Almighty God’s laws are supreme and should not be over ruled by any myopic carnal laws made by mankind.



The English, and for that matter law, have the adage“Silence means consent”.



So, if we sit down, by no means disconcerted, and allow our present leaders to drag us into accepting LGBTQI+ as a legality, God will burn us more than He did Sodom and Gomorrah.



For, the Bible says in James 4:17:“For he who knows what is right but does not do it, to him, is reckoned a sin.”

Consequently, I am humbly, but seriously,calling on all our Reverend Ministers, Elders, Islamic Leaders, Chiefs and indeed, all and sundry in Ghana, Africa and the whole world, who believe that LGBTQI+ is an ABOMINATIONunto God, to wake up from their slumber.



Let us fight – fiercely - and nip this canker and hidden agenda of the devil in the bud once and for all.



The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and our Parliament, should read Leviticus 20:13-16 and Leviticus 19:19(a) and view this LGBTQI+ Bill, before them,as a bun-fight.



They should not be blinded by evil money to sign their own respective death warrant and that of the entire nation.Please read Ezekiel 7:19 and Proverbs 11:4.God is no respecter of persons; but if you are a peremptory and condescending leader here on earth, just gird your loins to battle Him on the Day of Judgement.



The Honourable Speaker, when he was Majority Leader, admitted that the Parliament of Ghana is corrupt.



One other M.P. also reportedly stated that all MPs in Parliament were given Five Thousand U.S. Dollars ($5,000.00) each on the Genetically Modified Food issue.



There was no denial from the M.Ps, and we as a people, never took them on for betraying the good people of Ghana so they take us for a ride.

Are we a serious people, especially with our M.Ps.?



M.Ps. are our honourable people.



However, since they have proved to us, beyond reasonable doubt, that their hands are unclean, we cannot repose our TRUST and confidence in them, this once, to do the status quo in this very sensitive bun-fight issue, where millions of dollars are likely to be involved in bribery and corruption. In spite of all the good debate going on in Parliament, and the apparent unanimous stance of all the 275 MPs, believe me you, that if the MPs were to go behind the scene to vote, it would be a different ball game.



We say, NO and NO to our Parliamentarians.



They must go back to their respective constituencies and bring the MANDATE OF THE PEOPLE to bear on this issue.



This mandate of the constituents must be made PUBLIC on both radio and television.



There must be copies sent to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament.

The special mandate must clearly state the name of the constituency, the name of the M.P. and the CHOICE (mandate) of the people – NO or YES – given to the MP.



The Constitution must be amended to cater for this all-important LGBTQI+ PROVOCATIVE issue.



This would expose MPs who will vote contrary to the mandate of the people so that they may be voted out during subsequent elections.



It should be noted that the ballot papers for this particular voting in Parliament should follow the same pattern of: (1) Name of Constituency; (2) Name of the M.P. and (3) NO or YES (Mandate of the people).



In this way the outcome of the voting can be challenged by the constituents if they feel their right or mandate has been trampled upon.



In the same vein, we shall save cost since our economy is not resilient/robust enough for us to bear the cost of a referendum.



Leadership is a very respectful and important position,but a mistake by a leader can be very devastating to his/her followers.

For example, whenDarthan, Abiram and Korah stood against Moses, he prayed to God and the earth opened beneath these people and their families and swallowed them up (Please see Numbers 16:30 - 33.



Again, when Daniel was taken out of the Lions’ Den, King Darius ordered that the betrayers of Daniel and their wives and children should be thrown into the den.



Their bones were scattered before their bodies touched the ground (Please read Daniel 6: 23 – 24).



So, you see, the wives and children of these abominable people did no wrong, but they suffered brutal death due to the catastrophic mistakes of their heads or leaders.



In the same vein, if we sit down, unconcerned, and allow our MPs and Leaders to vote,suo motu, and we do not respond, nostra sponte, to restrain them from signing our Death Warrant - LGBTQI+ -then we shall have ourselves to blame, especially you who read this article without any action, but you are in a position to do something to avert the wrath of God.



Just like the families of the above leaders, you may also not get the opportunity to defend yourself when the wrath of God is imminent.And He will burn us more than He did to Sodom and Gomorrah. A word to the wise is enough.



Let us all rise up and say:“NO, GO AWAY!” toLGBTQI+ because it is anti-human, anti-Ghanaian and anti-African.