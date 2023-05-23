Pensioners, before you die, you have a vote; let your DDEP experience guide you in 2024

Pensioners protest against debt exchange programme at the Ministry of Finance

Whether one likes it or not, aging is a natural phenomenon, which is catching up on everyone. Every home has an old person or persons who often have health-related challenges due to old age.

The first-of-its-kind Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) in Ghana implemented by the Akufu-Addo-Bawumia-led government has particularly hit the pensioners terribly hard.



One would have thought this most vulnerable group in society would be spared from the merciless and painful DDEP as a precondition to securing the $3Million IMF bailout.



On 10 May 2023, I wrote about the unending demonstration of callousness regarding the DDEP implementation in legendary proportions under this insensitive and Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government.



Despite a series of public demonstrations by these ailing and fragile pensioners at the Finance Ministry to demand payment of some of their matured individual coupons and principals, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is playing hide and seek with them.



The latest picketing at the Finance Ministry was indeed an eyesore and heart-wrenching to see and hear moving stories of pensioners affected by the ongoing DDEP.



As senior citizens, you should have been treated much better than you and your families to cover your medical bills as well as the needs of your grandchildren.

Until the good Lord calls you to glory, you pensioners still have crucial votes to exercise your franchise in just a year and a half to the general elections in 2024.



Your individual and appalling DDEP experience owing from reckless and sustained borrowing by this ruling government should guide you on how you will vote on the day of the general elections.



Luckily, this week, the much-awaited $3Billion IMP bailout has been finally approved. The first tranche of $600 million has hit the Bank of Ghana’s account. I hope Ken Ofori-Atta including President Akufu-Addo and Vice-President Dr. Bawumia will heed your cries and pay your matured coupons and principals invested in government bonds.



As Hon A.B.A Fuseini said, ‘You will not appreciate the importance of your buttock unless you have a boil on it’. You have gone through this DDEP ordeal yourselves under this poorly performing NPP government and you can appreciate your DDEP-related ordeal.



Until then (in 2024), vote wisely for a change for the sake of your grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and future pensioners who are active workers now.