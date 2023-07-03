People who hate John Mahama, do so; the secret is he is more intelligent than Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

I can say with absolute certainty that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of Ghana at the moment, is not clever in the least. Together with his family, the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, their brashness, incompetence, laziness, extensive corruption, and covert criminal activity, have irreparably damaged Ghana and its economy. Therefore, we must question ourselves, "If you are a person with a brain, why do people leave Akufo Addo alone to insult Mahama amid the carnage?" The answer is simple, “he is 500% more intellectual than Akufo-Addo, and everyone knows that.”

Corruption is endemic in African politics because the legal system is too weak to combat it and because the law itself is corrupt. Why then do people criticize Mahama while ignoring the harm that Akufo Akufo Addo has done to the nation with his pervasive corruption, extreme laziness, gross incompetence, and arrogance? Assuming that Mahama wasn't perfect in the past, why people have failed to realize the extensive damage Akufo Addo has done to this nation after he promised to improve things for the people? Mahama isn't a fool like Akufo Addo, which is why people hate him and he will never be.



Mahama has outperformed Akufo Akufo in terms of intelligence and productivity. His accomplishments spread to the Ashanti people, where, after more than seven years in power, Akufo Addo began to make improvements as a result of the by-election. However, as soon as Joel Savage writes and it hits them hard, they will either call his article trash or accused him of receiving payment from the NDC. This is in contrast to the fact that whenever someone writes against Mahama and insults him, despite what he has accomplished in the country, nobody accuses them of hating the former Ghanaian leader or calls their articles trash.



Such people should be dealt with by God harshly and without any mercy because they contributed to and are accountable for the disaster that has befallen our country. I have always warned Ghanaians that Akufo Addo is not the best person to lead the country and that appointing his relative Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister will bring the country to its knees. I was constantly attacked, as usual, but now that the dust has settled, Ghanaians can see it clearly and comprehend all I was trying to tell them. Without any shame, they try to pull me down but who can pull Joel Savage down?



Mahama has many enemies because he is not stupid and as foolish as Akufo Addo. He ponders things carefully, as all reasonable people should. He hasn't demolished government buildings without replacing them, and he most certainly wouldn't demolish the hospital serving the La-Teshie-Nungua people if he knew there wasn't enough money to construct a replacement. Akufo Addo's foolish and dumb action won't be taken by Mahama. The fact that he refused to act foolishly like Akufo Addo is making his enemies very unhappy and kept them up at night.

Certain writers hate Mahama and their actions have rather let the majority of Ghanaians know that John Mahama is better than Akufo-Addo. How do you consider yourself an intelligent writer by ignoring all the crimes of Akufo-Addo, including illegal mining that has polluted all the water bodies in Ghana, engaging in illegal gold trade that has cost the nation millions, and going against someone whose leadership in Ghana established a booming economy? I am not saying Mahama is a saint but Akufo-Addo has done more harm to Ghana than any Ghanaian leader.



Anyone who believes that Ghana is doing better now than it was during the Mahama administration is not acting like a normal person. He will soon join the insane people who are camped out in cemeteries and under bridges. Gone are those that I feel bad about those who constantly criticize and insult me, including my parents, whenever I write. These days, I don't care because those who do so actually know you hit the nail at the right place or stepped on a tender spot that hurt them, and so they insult you out of resentment.



If you want to know if Akufo-Addo is intelligent, consider why he can't build but enjoys changing the names of Ghanaian institutions and historical events. Alternatively, pay attention to the pointless claims he constantly makes to determine how sluggish he is. Consider the question of why Akufo-Addo wants to sell Ghana's property one more time. More importantly, think about why this president is reluctant to tell Ghanaians what he did with the money despite having a substantial debt there. Do the gullible writers truly think that insulting Mahama will change anything in Ghana? That’s why Akufo-Addo is failing.



It's time to acknowledge that their relentless criticism of Mahama has raised awareness among enlightened Ghanaians that he is unique and that nothing or anybody can diminish his intelligence or compare him to the stupid Akufo-Addo era. While I am aware that Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta are to blame for the tragedies that have befallen the country, I will not remain silent in response to false charges and attacks against John Dramani Mahama. God is my judge, so I don't care if I'm called names or even if I'm accused of taking money from the NDC.