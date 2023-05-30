0
Poem: Copying

Book And Pen File photo

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: Rayhann Shaban

You want to excell in academic work?

Do anything but copy

It's not all about the marks, scores and/or positions among your peers

Anytime you take to copying in an exercise you are to do on your own

You are rendering your precious brain weak

Copying poisons the brain

It's likened to using contaminated water to water your plants

They won't florish, it would wither and die

A similar thing happens to the mind and/or brain of one who takes to copying

The one who allows you to copy his/hers doesn't really love you

When you allow somebody to copy yours, you are being wicked

Copying in school when you are to do the exercise yourself is cheating

That's the beginning of corruption

The members of the society in various professions who are corrupt today, didn't become corrupt when they attained those positions

Most of them started being corrupt from the classroom as kids, when they kept copying

Even corrections shouldn't be copied just like that

It should be done with understanding

The mind must be applied in other to be strong and agile

Just as the body becomes weak when it is not exercised, not exerting the mind/brain kills it dead

Laziness in thinking is deadlier than all forms of laziness.

Watch it!

The mind if you don't use it, you will lose it

Copying/cheating in class exercises extends to school examination and ultimately external examination

This habit becomes so ingrained, that one begins to think that s/he can never make it without cheating

Rayhann Shaban

Head, Secondary Rockies International School

Tantra-Hill Accra.

Columnist: Rayhann Shaban
