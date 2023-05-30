Poem: Copying

You want to excell in academic work?
Do anything but copy
It's not all about the marks, scores and/or positions among your peers
Anytime you take to copying in an exercise you are to do on your own
You are rendering your precious brain weak
Copying poisons the brain
It's likened to using contaminated water to water your plants
They won't florish, it would wither and die
A similar thing happens to the mind and/or brain of one who takes to copying
The one who allows you to copy his/hers doesn't really love you
When you allow somebody to copy yours, you are being wicked
Copying in school when you are to do the exercise yourself is cheating
That's the beginning of corruption
The members of the society in various professions who are corrupt today, didn't become corrupt when they attained those positions
Most of them started being corrupt from the classroom as kids, when they kept copying
Even corrections shouldn't be copied just like that
It should be done with understanding
The mind must be applied in other to be strong and agile
Just as the body becomes weak when it is not exercised, not exerting the mind/brain kills it dead
Laziness in thinking is deadlier than all forms of laziness.
Watch it!
The mind if you don't use it, you will lose it
Copying/cheating in class exercises extends to school examination and ultimately external examination
This habit becomes so ingrained, that one begins to think that s/he can never make it without cheating
Rayhann Shaban
Head, Secondary Rockies International School
Tantra-Hill Accra.
