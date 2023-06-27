Police brutality: A flagrant violation of human rights

File photo

Police brutality has become a concerning issue as reports of extrajudicial killings by law enforcement agencies continue to surface. The growing number of incidents involving the unjustified killing of unsuspecting civilians by the police raises alarming concerns.

For instance, news emerged of police officers in Bortianor allegedly killing five suspected thieves. At the same time, another incident reported the deaths of nine land guardians at the hands of the police in Tuba, Greater Accra, Ghana.



While some may perceive these acts as necessary for eliminating criminals and maintaining societal order, the recent instances of police murdering unsuspecting citizens raise alarm and cast doubt on their commitment to upholding human rights.



The question arises whether police are authorized to engage in acts of murder. The use of excessive force by law enforcement is strictly regulated by international standards. The United Nations Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms (BPUFF) is a crucial international document that governs the appropriate use of force by the police.



According to these principles, the use of excessive force is only permissible as a last resort, under specific circumstances. Unfortunately, a significant number of reported police homicides fail to meet the expectations outlined by BPUFF.



It is imperative to thoroughly investigate the underlying reasons for these recent police murders. While citizens deserve protection from criminals, it is unjustifiable to treat suspected robbers solely as targets for brutality. The alarming violation of the right to life by the police raises concerns about the professionalism of our law enforcement agencies.



In situations where the police are the sole witnesses to the confrontations or killings, it becomes difficult to ascertain whether their actions were indeed a last resort. The evaluation of human rights violations perpetrated by the police becomes essential.

Failure to address these violations could perpetuate a culture of impunity, enabling the continuation of these unwarranted killings under dubious justifications. Police must provide evidence that their actions were genuinely necessary, mainly when there is insufficient proof to support their claims.



In today's progressive society, human liberties are regarded as sacred and fundamental. It is regressive for the police to resort to opening fire on individuals without attempting to apprehend them, resulting in their unjustifiable deaths merely to create a report.



Such actions not only violate the principles of our society but also undermine the essence of humanity itself.



The widespread occurrence of police brutality represents a grave violation of human rights. Law enforcement agencies must be held accountable for their actions, and investigations should be conducted to determine the circumstances leading to these killings.



Upholding human rights and ensuring that the police adhere to international standards are essential steps toward a just and equitable society.