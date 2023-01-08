Political Godfatherism; the story of 'DEDEE'

File Photo

Godfatherism refers to wealthy and powerful figures who exert political influence behind the scenes while often remaining out of the limelight, according to the Oxford dictionary of African politics.

To Wiktionary, it is a form of political corruption in which an influential individual handpicks another often less influential candidate, to attain leadership in order to exert authority or influence.



This practice in Africa started in the Nigerian political landscape, with a classic godfather earning their money through government contracts or access to the country's oil wealth and will have used their largesse to establish a network through which they can influence political developments. The practice has since been a trend in Ghana's fourth Republican political dispensation.



From the above, it is worthy of note that, a political appointment is not limited to competence, commitment and loyalty to power, but other considerations of which Godfatherism is vital.



Now to the story of "DEDEE". He was nineteen years of age and a level 100 student at the University of Ghana in 2006. He took interest in sports, student activism and politics. This young man was poached by a senior bro, a level 400 student by the name, of Eugene Bawelle (Much Respect, Sir). Mr Bawelle started hosting him as a panel on his Saturday sports morning show at the studios of Radio Upper West in Wa during vacations.



Soon, DEDEE realized his real interest was in politics and not the sports he started with. Through Mr Bawelle's instrumentality, the morning talk show host, Tony Goode started hosting him on his morning talk show political program.



After appearing for two programs, the NDC in the Upper West Region, then in opposition took interest in DEDEE, led by Hon. Kale Cesar, then regional secretary, Mr Nuhu Putiaha and Mr Abu K.K., was drafted into the regional communications team and represented the party on various morning show programs at different radio stations.

DEDEE became a household name when it comes to morning talk shows in the region. Coming face to face with the likes of, Hon.Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, current regional minister, Mr . James Dugrah, Mr Mustapha Govier, former regional organiser of NPP, just to mention a few. Indeed, he recalls a threatening incident, involving him, Mr James Dugrah and Mustapha Govier at Radio Upper West, when he resisted the persistent designation of "that small boy", by the two gentlemen, but for the intervention of Tony Goode, it would have been a different story.



DEDEE could walk to the studios from his Tendamba residence to radio upper west, radio progress and UDS radio station, at times in the rain. He was always at the Beck and Call of Hon. Kale Cesar, Hon.Nuhu Putiaha and sometimes Hon.Abu. K.K., to serve the NDC.



Indeed, DEDEE came face to face with top morning show hosts in the region, such as Rafiq Salam of Radio progress, James Donkor, and DJ. T.J. and Tony Goode of Radio Upper West. When NDC won power in 2008, DEDEE was still a student while these senior comrades, in the Upper West Region continued. He remained a committed and loyal party member, representing the interest of the party, on the University of Ghana campus-based radio universe, and still represented the party in the region, anytime he was on vacation.



Indeed, senior comrades, Hon. Kale Cesar and Hon.Abu. K. K landed government appointments while Hon. Nuhu Putiaha was still a tutor at Islamic Junior High School, and also subsequently got appointed in 2013, in the Region, by that time DEDEE had finished his national service in 2011.



Not to bore you, but the import of this piece is to draw a relationship between, commitment, competence and loyalty, without political Godfatherism in the political appointment.



Political Godfatherism has come to stay, and youths in politics should try and align with godfathers devoid of sycophancy. Competence, commitment and loyalty are not enough to climb the ladder in our current political trajectory.