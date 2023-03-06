Political leadership without spiritual intelligence: The case of political legacy in Ghana

File photo

Ghanaians need not discover more minerals and human talents but leaders who want to leave memorable imprints in the minds and souls of the people either by their concrete policy achievements, memories, feelings, or ideas associated with them after they leave public office. Ghanaians need leaders who are not driven by power and wealth but by legacy.

We need individuals with higher levels of spiritual intelligence who will approach politics ethically, compassionately, and inclusively and are more attuned to the interconnectedness of all beings and the importance of working toward the greater good. Political legacy, in this sense, is either a concrete policy achievement, a memory enshrined in the public consciousness, or a feeling or idea associated with politicians and endures after they leave public office.



There is a clarion call for individuals with a solid spiritual foundation to prioritize values such as honesty, integrity, and humility in their political activities, which can positively impact the overall political environment.



This article intends to establish that the lack of spiritual intelligence in our political leadership is the bane of our socioeconomic development. It argues that while intellectual smartness is essential for political leadership, it is not the most critical force that will propel the nation to its socio-economic destiny. Spiritual intelligence is what we need to move forward.



The article deals with the effects of a lack of spiritual intelligence in our body politics, differentiates between religion and spiritual intelligence, and recommends ways to develop spiritual intelligence in public service.



Effective political leadership requires a commitment to the common good and a willingness to work in the collective interests of all citizens in the face of opposition or criticism. It requires a sense of vision and strategic thinking, as political leaders must be able to anticipate and respond to emerging challenges and opportunities.



Political leadership is a complex and challenging role that requires a unique set of skills and qualities. This is because politicians play a critical role in nation-building, as they are responsible for making policies, laws, and regulations that can shape our country's development.



Unfortunately, Ghanaian politicians have failed to provide visionary leadership and policy development to promote economic growth and social development. They are not accountable to the people for their actions and decisions. And they have not been transparent and responsive to public feedback, which can enable them to take corrective action when necessary.



Neither have they engaged in dialogue and consultation with various stakeholders, including civil society organizations, business leaders, and academics nor do the general public, which could have helped build consensus around key policy issues and lead to more effective decision-making.

There has been diminished political and social trust in Ghanaian politics and public service as politicians continue to break their promises and steal public funds without any consequences or accountability.



Ghanaian political leaders have saddled the nation with massive debts but nothing to show for the vast loans they have collected. Many Ghanaians ask when this cycle of broken trust, economic rent-seeking, exploitation, and corruption will cease.



What caliber of people can save the nation and its citizens from these economic vampires sucking the nation's blood to the last point? Unlike the Greco-Roman and earlier African leaders who wanted to leave legacies and have their memorable imprints on the souls of their people, the present generation of politicians cares less about legacy, but money, power, and vainglory.



Alexis de Tocqueville, a French political philosopher and historian believed that effective leadership required a combination of intellectual and spiritual intelligence. According to Tocqueville, spiritual intelligence involves understanding human nature's deeper, more profound aspects, including our motivations, desires, and beliefs.



He maintained that great leaders must possess this kind of intelligence in order to connect with and inspire their followers. He argued that spiritual intelligence was necessary to prevent leaders from becoming tyrants. He observed that leaders who lacked spiritual intelligence were more likely to be corrupted by power and to use it for their gain rather than for the good of their people.



The need for leaders with spiritual intelligence in Ghana is rooted in the country's complex socio-cultural and economic challenges. Leaders with spiritual intelligence lead with integrity, compassion, and purpose, which are essential for addressing Ghanaians' complex issues. The country faces complex challenges such as poverty, infrastructural deficit, the balance of payment problems, and multiple socioeconomic challenges.



These systemic, pervasive, and entrenched problems require leaders with a purpose and vision beyond political power or personal gain. Ghanaians need leaders grounded in spiritual values such as empathy, compassion, and humility who are more likely to approach these issues with a long-term perspective and a commitment to serving the greater good.



Ghana is a multi-ethnic country with many different cultures and traditions. Therefore, leaders who possess spiritual intelligence are better equipped to appreciate and celebrate this diversity, fostering a sense of unity and inclusiveness among their people.

The movement from cognitive intelligence to emotional intelligence and spiritual intelligence reflects a growing recognition of the importance of holistic and integrative approaches to human development and well-being in every human endeavor, especially in political leadership.



While cognitive intelligence is essential for success in many areas of life, emotional intelligence is increasingly becoming a critical factor in personal and professional success and mental and physical health. Spiritual intelligence takes this further by recognizing the importance of spiritual values and practices in cultivating a sense of meaning, purpose, and fulfillment in life.



Spiritual intelligence refers to the capacity of individuals to understand, access, and apply the transcendent and non-material aspects of life, including values, ethics, meaning, purpose, and connection to the divine or higher power. It is a type of intelligence that encompasses the integration of spiritual and emotional intelligence and cognitive intelligence.



It involves the ability to reflect on one's beliefs, values, and sense of purpose and to use this understanding to guide one's thoughts, emotions, and actions. It also involves transcending one's biases and prejudices and connecting with others on a deeper, more empathetic level.



Religion and spiritual intelligence are closely related, but they are not synonymous. Religion refers to beliefs, practices, and rituals typically organized around worshiping a deity or deities. Spiritual intelligence, on the other hand, refers to the ability to understand and navigate spiritual and existential aspects of life. Religion can provide a framework for exploring spirituality but is not a necessary precondition for developing spiritual intelligence. Likewise, religion can hinder the development of spiritual intelligence if one approaches it rigidly or dogmatically.



Leadership without spiritual intelligence can have several adverse effects on individuals and society. First, leaders lacking spiritual intelligence may be more likely to prioritize personal gain or political interests over ethical considerations. This situation can lead to unethical behavior and decisions that harm individuals or society. Second, leaders lacking spiritual intelligence may struggle to connect with others on a deeper, more empathetic level, leading to a lack of compassion towards citizens and other stakeholders.



Third, leaders lacking spiritual intelligence may focus solely on achieving tangible goals and objectives without considering their work's larger purpose or meaning. Fourth, leaders who lack spiritual intelligence may have a narrow, short-term focus that limits their ability to see the big picture or think creatively. This can result in a lack of innovation and adaptability, hindering political leaders' ability to respond to change.



When we retrospectively glance at the ancient Greco-Roman culture, leaving a legacy was a crucial aspect of heroism and leadership. The desire to be remembered and revered for accomplishments and contributions to society was a driving force for many of this era's greatest heroes and leaders.

Great heroes and legacy-minded leaders come to mind when considering the Greco-Roman heroes. Greco-Roman heroes and leaders like Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Homer, and Hercules all yearned for legacy and honor.



Likewise, many past African leaders also yearned for legacy and honor. Throughout African history, several leaders have sought to leave a lasting impact on their societies and the world. Nelson Mandela dedicated himself to the cause of racial equality and human rights, and his efforts helped end apartheid in South Africa.



Mandela yearned for legacy and honor, and he achieved it through his lifelong commitment to social justice, his leadership during South Africa's transition to democracy, and his advocacy for peace and reconciliation.



Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President, served from 1960 until the military overthrew him in a coup in 1966. Nkrumah was a strong advocate for African unity and independence, and he played a crucial role in the decolonization of Africa. Nkrumah yearned for legacy and honor, and he achieved it through his leadership in the Pan-African movement, his advocacy for African liberation and unity, and his efforts to promote economic development in Africa.



Haile Selassie, the Emperor of Ethiopia from 1930 to 1974, strongly advocated for African unity and independence and played a crucial role in founding the Organization of African Unity (now known as the African Union). Selassie yearned for legacy and honor, and he achieved it through his leadership in the Pan-African movement, his efforts to modernize Ethiopia, and his advocacy for international peace and security.



Julius Nyerere was the first President of Tanzania and served from 1961 to 1985. Nyerere was a strong advocate for African socialism and self-reliance, and he played a key role in the decolonization of Africa. Nyerere yearned for legacy and honor, and he achieved it through his leadership in the struggle for African independence, his efforts to promote economic development in Tanzania, and his advocacy for social justice and equality.



The question now is, how do we develop spiritual intelligence in Ghana? It is ironic to ask this question in a country where 71% of adults describe themselves as Christians. While Christianity is not the only way to develop spiritual intelligence, it provides a moral compass for adherents in their daily practice. Through the teachings of Christ, Christianity provides a framework for exploring and understanding the spiritual aspects of life.



For Christians, spiritual intelligence involves developing a personal relationship with God and striving to live according to His will. This requires self-awareness, empathy, and a willingness to cultivate virtues such as love, forgiveness, and compassion.

Christianity also encourages individuals to engage in practices such as prayer, meditation, and contemplation to develop spiritual intelligence. These practices can help individuals cultivate a deeper connection with God and develop a greater sense of purpose and meaning in life.



Nevertheless, in Ghana, instead of Christian teachings acting as a glue to cohere the moral fiber of our society, the salt and the light of the world, we have become an accomplice in putting out the light of the world.



On Sundays, we adorn our bodies with white clothes while darkening our hearts daily by engaging in anti-social activities. Instead of Christians saying no to corruption in our society, condemning its habits and assumptions, complacency, and waywardness, most Christians have become perpetrators of these sinful acts in Ghana.



People aspiring for public service can develop their spiritual intelligence through meditation, mindfulness, prayer, and other spiritual and religious practices. We can also enhance this through education and training emphasizing self-awareness, empathy, and ethical decision-making.



In conclusion, spiritual intelligence can be a valuable asset for political leaders who seek to promote ethical decision-making, build trust and unity, create a vision that transcends self-interest, and resolve conflicts. Leaders can create a more just, compassionate, and sustainable world for all by tapping into a higher source of wisdom and connecting with universal values.