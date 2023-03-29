Politics and politicking: The contrast within

Haruna Iddrisu and Ato Forson

Politics as I get to appreciate, is for bold and mentally strong individuals, more accomplished when one is wise and intelligent.

When one exhibits only the former characteristics, it makes him involve in buffoonery. People with just the latter ones are usually timid and less successful or even failures in the game. HEROE WORSHIP is not a crime, but some of us don't subscribe to it. I sing praises of people when our interests and principle coincide even if I never met them.



I sang the praises of HARUNA in his time because I believed he mastered his craft with proficiency and I am singing that of ATO today because I believe he is delivering his task with excellence, even though, I never met any of them.



I gained nothing from praising HARUNA and I will lose nothing from praising ATO. I don't go to politicians’ houses to lick their boots and get daily bread. I am not rich but content with what I have. I only visit politicians if is about political developments and when necessary. Perhaps, that is why some of us are not driving or living a luxurious life, but I value my integrity.



When my integrity comes with a reward, fair enough, but I won't exchange it for anything. But if the NDC makes gains, all Ghanaians including me will make a tremendous gain.

I was astonished by the amount of sycophancy characterised by naivety and to some extent plain idiocy by some of the youth to draw themselves into the " FEUD " and to own it. WHAT!! How self-centered and short-sighted could some people be?



I scanned social media and saw some weird posts and comments most of which I consider to be highly unnecessary. We can forgive the nonentities but not the stakeholders of NDC.



Who do you want to impress? Do you know silence is GOLDEN? Of course, everyone has a sympathiser, but coming on social media to sell your immaturity doesn’t prove your loyalty, but only helps you make more enemies than friends, albeit unnecessary.



Those with rotten teeth must learn to chew with caution. It’s more prudent when one acts after observation. It makes more sense when one listens before speaking. It becomes more accurate when one writes after analysing.

Decision is more reasonable when taken after the dust settles. What I learned in life and politics in particular is, sometimes help comes from people you never expected. Disappointment sometimes also comes from the people you toiled for and least expected they will abandon you. So, I always act with caution. My understanding of politics is different and that influences my composure and approach to issues.



I know if our interests could not meet today, we may meet tomorrow. And our interest could meet today and separate tomorrow. And there is a living and practical testimony within every political camp to guide anyone who is into politics.



So, I don't create unnecessary enemies for myself. All my actions are according to my conviction, principle and conscience. If You hate me because of this, is your own calabash of pito.



Some people are happy about the turn of events of the fateful night of February 24. The right-thinking Ghanaians and I are certainly not happy, as I wasn't happy about similar occurrences in the parliament of Ghana preceding the shameful day of February 24, where dishonorable members of the minority collected bribes and ditched Ghana for their parochial interest.

I am not happy about the death of martyrs of democracy who were slaughtered by state-sponsored security on December 7; whose blood put the NDC minority in a position of strength for which they are trading it for their selfishness. I am not happy that some two or three saboteurs endorsed a political activist to the Supreme Court.



How do these saboteurs expect to get justice when they appear before such a judge? KARMA, I know will catch them. I am not happy that these privileged members betrayed tens of thousands of grassroot activists who burnt their candles at both ends to secure the hung parliament for them and the people of Ghana.



I am not happy the greed of these privileged few is killing the enthusiasm of the grassroot many of whom have never personally benefitted from the NDC. These selfless foot soldiers who created employment for the self-seeking members of the minority who hitherto were regarded by the vulnerable voters of their constituencies as saviors regretted ever thumbprinting for them.



It is in the interest of all well-meaning members of the NDC to support the minority leader to succeed.

Note! I said, well-meaning members. Those who don’t mean well for NDC are out of the call. So don't bother to attack me. If the minority succeeds, NDC succeeds and Ghana succeeds.



But I know the NDC shall overcome. Opposition Billions Makers’ Job will come to an end.



God bless NDC, God bless the minority caucus, and God bless the minority leadership.



I SHALL RETURN!