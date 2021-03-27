Politics and the sluggish Ghana legal system are partly fuelling crimes in Ghana

File photo: Ghana's courts are often seen not to be dealing with political crimes

To be frank with Ghanaians and sincere to Ghana, my country of birth, the nature of our current politics and how it is practised, coupled with the deliberate or otherwise, delivery of justice by our law courts, criminals have indirectly or directly been emboldened to practise their trade with impunity. No wonder therefore that we hear of various types of serious crimes taking place in the country almost every day.

For certain political party and people being overly ambitious to rule Ghana by hook or by crook, all sorts of criminal activities that are potentially murderous to the Ghanaian citizens are being resorted to.



Had the NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, a shameless Pentecost Church elder, not been caught on a recorded audio tape coaching some NDC members in a secret meeting to resort to arson, kidnappings, murders, insults and attacks on some NPP personalities including the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensah, and other such criminal acts to make the nation ungovernable for His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his NPP government?



Ofosu-Ampofo’s motive behind his propositions to the NDC fanatics, among whom was one Kwaku Boahene, was to wrestle political power from the NPP come election 2020. Once the President and the NPP government become unpopular in the eyes of the Ghanaian electorate for failing to guarantee the safety and protection of the citizens, they will be voted out of power.



Yes, kidnappings, arsons (burning of markets), murders through armed robberies, attacks and insults on their political NPP rivals, needless attacks on Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensah and other such irreprehensible criminal activities as may likely be masterminded and orchestrated by the NDC are ongoing in the nation.



For how long should the citizens sit with their arms folded around their chest or with their chin resting nonchalantly peacefully in their palms while their peace and safety are destroyed in the name of dirty politics by some irresponsibly criminal politicians like Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and his ilk?



In all these, the Ghana courts are often seen not to be expeditiously dealing with matters of political crimes or official corruptions brought before them. They go about them very slowly, if not slower than the crawl of the tortoise or the snail.

How many years does the justice system in Ghana need to bring the trial of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to a closure? Is the forensically-ascertained audio-recorded voice tape not enough credible, permissible and acceptable evidence to give his case a speedy trial? What else are they waiting for to give a successful trial to the case?



There are many cases pending in Ghana courts for years without any indication of them ever coming to a closure any soon. What is going on in Ghana within our law courts? Is it bribery of some sort that is making our legal system grind so slowly? Is it because the judges and lawyers are themselves corrupt and hence not fit for purpose, the reason for their slowness to hearing and ruling on cases?



Surprisingly, however, the judges do within a blink of an eye, pronounce judgment on minor cases of theft like stealing of a small quantity of farm produce, a goat, a sheep or a fowl as are committed by poor and needy persons, when brought before them. They again give unreasonably lengthy jail terms to such petty offenders. What is going on in Ghana within our justice system, if I may ask?



Are the judges and lawyers very credible as they hold themselves out to be? If yes, why these seemingly deplorable attitudes of theirs?



In the name of politics and absurd quest to win political power, crimes are allowed or left to fester in Ghana. In the face of judicial corruption and ineptitude, criminals are brazenly peddling their trade with crimes impacting negatively on the safety and protection of Ghanaians and the socio-economic development of the country.



Do we blame our politicians and judges for the failings in the country through crimes? I don’t know but your guess may be right as mine.