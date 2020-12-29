Poor John Mahama’s Blind Emulation of Donald Trump underlies his Lack of Farsightedness and Sophistication

Former President John Dramani Mahama

In 2016, the then American presidential-contestant, Mr Donald Trump, kept drumming the fact if he lost the elections on November 3, 2016, to his Democrat political rival, Mrs Hillary Clinton, he would not accept the results. He alleged losing to her would mean she had indulged in fraudulent means to win the election. However, later revelations after the election which he won, purported to indicate he had rather resorted to dubious means to win it. Do you remember the alleged Russian connection that facilitated his winning but which was later to become a matter for investigation?

President Donald Trump repeated the same antic in 2020. He said he would not accept any fraudulent election results pronounced in favour of his democrat contestant for the presidency should he, Donald Trump, lose the election. He has lost the election to his rival Joe Biden and has since been doing his nut. He has been accusing him of rigging the election, making baseless claims of fraud election but without providing hard evidence. He has been trying to incite his supporters and the Republican members of the Congress and the Senate to revolt in his support, and simultaneously getting fake persons to go to court claiming they saw the democrats rig the election for Joe Biden, but all to no avail.



All his reckless attempts to have the results overturned in his favour keep failing him, as hard as he tries. His lies are flying in his face, reducing him to a laughing stock, a disgusting entity ready to be chucked out of the White House come 20 January 2021, either on his accord or against his wish, but in stringent conformity to the American constitution.



In Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, contesting for the presidency on the ticket of the NDC in 2020 as a comeback contestant, sorrowfully emulated Donald Trump, swallowing his arguments and trickeries hook, line and sinker. Mahama in the months preceding the election started proclaiming that he would not accept any fraud election results and that the Electoral Commission was in bed with the NPP, and surely, going to steal the election for the NPP.



His knowledge of the connivance with the former Chair of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, to rig the election for him and the NDC in 2016, but failing, came to haunt him hence his proclamation emanating from his guilty conscience. How could he predict the election would be rigged by Mrs Jean Mensah, the Chair of the Electoral Commission, hence saying he would not accept the results?



Would he not accept the results if he had won as Donald Trump did in the USA in November 2016 when he won the election after all his unfounded alarmist allegations and threats to the contrary? Did Mahama and the NDC not have polling agents in all the 38,000 known and only, polling stations, throughout Ghana for election 2020? Did they not train their polling agents how to be observant, count ballots and sign the pink sheets after the counts have been certified by all the recognised polling agents and the Electoral Commission Returning Officer? Were the NDC agents not to have copies of the pink sheets and requested to challenge the results at the polling stations were any polling irregularities to be detected? If they had all the processes in place, how could the Electoral Commission rig the elections for NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo?

NPP did not steal the election. Mrs Jean Mensah did not rig the election for NPP and President Nana Akufo-Addo. If the election was rigged at all, or attempted to be rigged, it was by the NDC for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama. Why was one EC Presiding or Returning Officer called Mary Adatsi serving ballots to voters with that number one slot portion of Nana Akufo-Addo torn off the ballot? Whose interest was she serving if it was not Mahama’s? Let common sense prevail and you will know in whose favour she carried out that malicious intent or exercise. She was not the only one doing that but another person in the northern part of Ghana and probably many in other polling stations.



Again, why was it that at a polling station in the Volta region, there was a thumbprinted ballot for John Mahama and another poster requiring voters to vote for Mahama posted on the walls of the polling booth on the Election Day? Was this not an infraction of the electoral rules? Was that infraction not favouring John Mahama?



Could the NDC and John Mahama come out to swear on the bible, on the Koran, and by the gods, deities and alleged powerful river spirits in Ghana that they did not bribe some voters, polling station agents and Electoral Commission Presiding or Returning Officers to indulge themselves in infractions that would enhance the chances of the NDC and John Mahama winning the election?



It serves John Mahama right that he lost the election tried as he dubiously did. Is it not said, “Man proposes and God disposes”?



As Donald Trump is cracking up without achieving his diabolic intent, so shall be John Mahama, the unprecedented most corrupt, incompetent, myopic and lawless President in the annals of Ghana politics.

The laws will surely catch up with him. Now, his presidential immunity against prosecution has expired and he is scared shitless of possible prosecution. The equally questionable character Martin Amidu is no more the Special Prosecutor to play delay tactics to shield him.



What a coincidence? Both Donald Trump and John Mahama have scary skeletons in their cupboards that they do not want the law courts to see hence the stubborn attitudes they are putting up following their election loss. Nonetheless, the investigators, if not the courts, are already aware of them and will surely hold them to account.



John Mahama must be a man to suffer the repercussions of his stinky thieveries visited upon the Ghanaians and the country.



Nemesis is catching up with John Dramani Mahama.