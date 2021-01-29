Postgraduate student of UEW appeals to the Vice Chancellor over 100% payment of fees

The Author

First of all I would like to commend the leadership of Prof Anthony Afful Broni of his excellent leadership skills and the numerous student's centered policies that have been carried out following your appointment. Indeed you've proven beyond a reasonable doubt that you're worth your high office.

It's not surprising to hear many students referring to you as the "Students Centered VC" over the past years of service. I believe strongly that you'll remain in the history books of UEW as one of the best performing VC in Ghana.



However, on Monday, 11th January 2021, we received with shock a release from the University Management requiring every student to make hundred percent (100%) payment of fees before being allowed to register their courses for the 2020/2021 academic year, semester one (1). This decision has sparked off several displeasures from students, parents and the general public as one may thought that considering the times we find ourselves, Management may rather put in mechanism's that will seek to relieve students from this financial distress.



It's obvious that the impact of Covid-19 has adversely affected many lives and have caused many families to loose their jobs hence making it difficult for many families to raise hundred percent of fees(100%) coupled with accommodation cost, study materials, transportation cost and not to talk of feeding cost on campus at this unfamiliar circumstances.



I am by this release on behalf of the entire students populace appealing to your high office to reach out to the governing council of our noble institution to reconsider their initial position and to make things more flexible for students to make part payment and register their courses at ease.



I believe strongly that, if this appeal is considered,it will go a long way to reduce the burden most students go through on-campus especially in the midst of this deadly pandemic.

We know that you're a listening VC and can do everything possible to resolve the trend.



Yours Truly,



Solomon Adutwum Sarpong



Student Leader.



MBA ACCOUNTING