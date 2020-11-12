President Akufo-Addo should quash the of the Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

The Kingdom Loyalists Movement (KLM) have observed with profound displeasure the wastefulness and uselessness of the office of the Special Prosecutor since it’s creation the appointment of Martin Amidu as the special prosecutor and believes it must be quashed to save national resources.

Majority of Ghanaians including the clergy were in a very high expectation that the creation of the office of the SP was going to if not end corruption in the country reduce it drastically by way of dealing maximumly and mercilessly with people involved in corruption to serve as a deterrent to others in the act.



However, over the past almost four years since the Akufo Addo government created the office and appointed Mr. Amidu to the office, absolutely nothing significant has been achieved after all the assurances Ghanaians were given that corrupt citizens were going to be dealt with.



We at the Kingdom Loyalists Movement thinks that the office is a waste of national resources since it has failed Ghanaians it’s primary objectives as a special office to deal with special corrupt cases.



We are hereby calling on the president to repeal and discontinue the operation of the office of the special prosecutor and use the resources for a gainful venture to benefit Ghanaians.



“What one single thing has the special prosecutor and his office done since it’s creation and appointment? Absolutely nothing and every Ghanaian is a witness to this open fact.”



The government should justify to us why the taxpayer's money must be wasted on a failed office whiles there are pressing needs out there.

We are hearing corruption cases almost everyday in this country but not a single prosecution so why should the SP office continue to exit to waste resources?



It is not about campaign promises but service to the good people of Ghana.



We are hopeful the president will see the need to do what we are demanding.



Signed: Prophet Oberempong CP -President( 0202682846)



Signed: Spokesperson-Evangelist Emmanuel Abankwah A.K.A Olumanba (020 434 7987)



General Secretary-Rev Nana Takyi Asiedu(024 472 1767)