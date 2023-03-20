Programming journey amidst Covid-19

Programming

2020 was a significant year for many individuals all across the world, but it was especially significant for me since it represented a significant turning point in my programming career...

With life coming to a complete halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us were forced to reassess our priorities. This presented me with the ideal chance to pursue my passion for coding in earnest.



In University, I initially became interested in programming, but it wasn't until after the pandemic that I had the time and motivation to devote myself to it fully. I noticed that the world around me was changing quickly and that technology was becoming more and more crucial. I wanted to be a part of this changing world.



As a result, I started learning the fundamentals of coding online and working on little projects to hone my skills. Programming, I quickly discovered, was not just entertaining, difficult, and very rewarding. It felt great to watch my code come to life and use it to solve issues.



As I developed my talents, I began to investigate several coding disciplines, such as software development and web development. I was astounded by the opportunities and had the impression that I was entering a completely new universe. A nice diversion from all the gloom and uncertainty in the world, programming was also a terrific method for me to keep my mind engaged during the pandemic.

I started taking part in coding contests and joining twitter spaces in addition to online classes. This enabled me to network with other programmers and get knowledge from more seasoned experts. I also had the chance to work with others on projects with other programmers, which was an amazing experience.



Today, I am happy with my progress as a programmer and appreciative of the chances the pandemic has provided. I am more determined than ever to carry on with my quest and eventually become a qualified software engineer because I now have a greater knowledge of how technology can be used to improve the world.



In conclusion, while the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many, for me it has provided an opportunity to concentrate on my love of programming. I've had a lot of opportunities to learn along the way, and I'm eager to see where it will lead me next.