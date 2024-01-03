Prophets vs necromancers

Prophets and Necromancers all predict the future. One’s source is God; the other’s is the spirits of the dead. Caveat Emptor!
Do you want to be able to tell the difference between a prophet and a necromancer?
A prophet:
~ Tells you what God has asked him to tell you
~ Draws you to God
~ Makes you to depend on God
~ Tells you exactly what God says is going to happen
~ Tells you exactly what you need to do to deal with the message in the prophecy
~ Does not leave you with any ambiguity as to the course of action you need to take
~ Is told the problem and also told the exact solution to communicate to you.
A necromancer:
~ Predicts the future as shown to him by the spirits (but can deceive you by claiming it came from God)
~ Draws you to himself, his church, or his shrine
~ Makes you dependent on him
~ Imparts fear into you
~ Does not provide specific course of action you need to take to address what he sees might happen in the future.
~ Is not sure whether or not the event will happen
~ Deliberately uses ambiguous language that allows him to take personal credit whichever way the event happens
~ Sees the problem but does not know the exact solution.