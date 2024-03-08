Prospects or pitfalls: The NDC's Mahama-Jane ticket

John Mahama and Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has named Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for their flagbearer, amid ongoing discussions about LGBT+ matters and the recent passing of the NPP's deputy financial minister.

The timing of this announcement may draw attention away from the potential implications of the media's discussion of the Mahama-Jane ticket.



The pairing of John Dramani Mahama and Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang for the 2024 elections also raises some doubts. Jane, who is seen as more of an academic than a politician, has struggled to connect with voters and has not shown a strong political presence.



Her inability to resonate with voters, particularly in her region, and her perceived lack of political acumen have cast doubts on her effectiveness as a running mate. Despite these setbacks, Mahama's faith in the 72-year-old professor remains unwavering, with hopes pinned on her potential to bolster the NDC's prospects in the upcoming elections.



The implications of this partnership extend beyond the immediate future. With Mahama's potential presidency limited to a single term, questions loom over the NDC's leadership horizon post-2028. Jane's evolving political experience could position her as a successor, but the spectre of internal competition and her age at that time raise concerns about the party's viability under her leadership.

A loss in the forthcoming elections could plunge the NDC into turmoil, with internal factions and blame games threatening to fracture the party. I perceive the NDC’s quest for victory in 2024 as not just about reclaiming power but also about the strategy to secure the party's long-term stability.



The NDC's struggles are not confined to leadership choices. The party's reliance on youthful communicators and Mahama's inner circle of sycophants has alienated its elder statesmen, pushing the party into a precarious position. Mahama's selection of Jane as his running mate, while seemingly astute, carries the risk of entrenching divisions within the party. As Jane continues to exhibit the same vulnerabilities that marred her previous campaign, the NDC faces the daunting prospect of being outflanked by a more formidable NPP ticket. In this high-stakes political chess game, the John and Jane duo could be the Achilles' heel that seals the NDC's fate.



While the Mahama-Jane ticket presents an opportunity for the NDC, it also poses risks and challenges that the party must navigate carefully in the lead-up to the elections and beyond.