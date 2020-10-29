Protect the breast

October is recognised as a month for breast cancer awareness

The beauty of life is appreciated on earth with our loved ones, but it is undeniably enjoyed with strong and energetic women.

Women are the real emblem of society, they contribute in effort with men to breed and groom children, a woman after going through the stressful period of nine months produces off-springs, becomes a mother and plays the role of a friend and a wife to the family.



Imagine the compilations of a helter-skelter experienced. I call it womanhood, and reproduction on the value that women especially mothers have for their children.



For a baby, the mother's breast is like the rare breed of sweet wine whose taste lingers in the mouth and makes the taste bud want more. Likewise, some men do enjoy the ancillary of the saucy oranges from the same feeding nipples.



Women are the major stakeholders in the growing process of a child and that makes them indispensable.



Most humans whether male or female can wholeheartedly confess that the breast was very vital in our upbringing. Its absence could be compared to depriving us the oxygen we needed to exist; we uncontrollably cry until ablactation is granted. Indeed it was our source of food until we got weaned.

The breast plays a vital role in a woman's body, its uses and importance are not only beneficial to the bearer, the woman, but also to the society as a whole.



Meanwhile, Breast cancer is diagnosed every day around the world, it occurs in women at age Forty to Fifty. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide both in the developed and developing countries.



The large growth of breast cancer in some countries is due to increased life expectancy, changing reproductive patterns such as less breast feeding and the adoption of western lifestyle.



According to the ministry of health, the majority of women who die from breast cancer live in low and middle-income where most women are diagnosed in late stage due to a variety of factors, such as limited awareness on the part of public and health care providers, and the lack of access to timely, affordable and effective diagnosis and treatments.



This explains the premise that an early detection of the disease remains the cornerstone of control. When the disease is detected early and if treatments are available, there is a good chance that breast cancer can be cured. If detected late, however, curative treatment is often no longer an option.

Fortunately, when it comes to breast cancer awareness and its fight against it, many organizations are turning their efforts towards breast cancer globally with the aim of preventing it; through fundraising, research conducting and holding of events to teach women about the disease.



Nationally, most organizations and hospitals put in their maximum effort to create mass awareness on the prevention of breast cancer, especially in the month of October. Some hospitals lay their financial shield down to provide free breast screening services to all women with advice on the causes, symptoms and how mothers can protect themselves from the disease.



Even though October is branded as the month of breast cancer, it shouldn't be limited to only October but pursued through the rest of the month till the year ends.



On the other plane, the breast of a woman serves as a natural appreciation for the work of God. It portrays the beauty of women in the society, therefore, it is advisable for mothers to take accurate and intensive care about their breasts. The breast on the chest of a woman contributes to the fundamental growth of mankind and guarantees reproduction.