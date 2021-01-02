Quackmire of a failed democracy

Ghana went to the polls on December 7

Since the promulgation of the 4th Republican Constitution, every effort has been put in place to promote the sanctity and integrity of Election results. Unfortunately, this gain seems to be eroded by the actions and inactions of the stakeholders, especially EC and the ruling party. To have the referee and one team singing from the same hymn book, created so much mistrust in the Elections processes. The love affair between the EC and NPP created so much mistrust that portended danger prior to the general elections.

The rigging machinery was put in place by the appointment of Jean Mensah, her deputies and compiling a new register. These commissioners right from the word go saw the NDC as opponents rather than a major stakeholder in the democratic dispensation. No effort was spared by the EC to favour the ruling party. It used the compiling of the new register to suppress votes in the NDC strongholds, especially in Volta Region. At the end of the registration exercise, about 30,000 names were mysteriously deleted from the voter's roll.



The world-acclaimed Electoral Management body all over sudden became a manipulative tool in the hands of the executive.



Another bizarre circumstance happened at the collation centre. When some citizens came to witness collations as the Constitution demands, they commanded the army to shoot them dead in Techiman South, Ablekuma Central and Zabzugu Constituencies. Tarkwa Nsuaem and Essikado-Ketan Constituencies were eyesores. In fact, fictitious Parliamentary results were "declared" in Techiman South without the involvement of the various stakeholders. These coordinated attacks were aimed at subverting the will of the people. Prior to the general elections, the President packed the Supreme Court with his cronies to achieve his selfish interest. The opposition party viewed this as an attempt to subvert the will of the people in the presidential verdict ended up in the superior Court of Ghana.



Being afraid of getting justice in courts. The party was initially hesitant to file the legal challenge in court. Hence, the NDC chose the streets to vent our anger at the stolen verdict orchestrated by EC, then the police sprayed hot water on demonstrators who are simply asking for integrity and Accountability of the electoral processes. The time tested resolutions and consensus buildings at the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) were thrown to the dogs. Is it ironic that a democratic institution like EC suddenly became autocratic? It was militarized and a forum for briefing, rather than a platform for consensus-building.

Our Police Services and the revered Armed Forces were also abused, never witness in the political history of Ghana, In fact, the police in connivance with the judiciary banned the NDC from further exercising their democratic rights. Opposition radio stations were closed to prevent them from being heard by Ghanaians. Critical voices in the media, clergy and civil society organisations were being threatened with deaths. Some of them recoiled and cowed into submission, leaving sycophantic media to operate.



It is quite clear that something went wrong in the just ended 2020 general elections. The errors in the outcome of the election results are too glaring to be ignored. For the first in the history of Ghana, the Electoral Commission changed results for about six times. Due to this anomaly, many people are still perplexed as to the percentages of the various parties. A whole constituency Results was excluded in the presidential tally and total valid votes for the presidential election was wrongly stated by EC. But where do we find justice in the midst of injustices?



State institutions should have a high sense of integrity and fairness that makes it possible for every citizen to find solace and justice. I feel so sad to live in a country where about half of the population is hesitant to find justice in the law courts. And a situation in which half of the population think that the justice system is at their beck and call is bizarre. The least said about the media, the better.



The judiciary has a lot to do to win the confidence of entire Ghanaians. The echelon of NDC has no option than to seek justice in our law courts. The NDC is resolved to go to court to challenge the presidential results and some Parliamentary seats. However, God is the final authority in the affairs of men. He fights for the oppressed. He is the final and best, judge.