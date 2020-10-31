RE: Nzema East Youth Movement writes to Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch of the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency has taken notice of a malicious publication dated Wednesday, October 21, 2020, and given prominence by Ghanaweb, an orchestration to destruct the beauty and love which engulfed the people, prior to the visit of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency.

The said publication which sought to have come from this bunch of faceless and ill-informed group who touted themselves as “Nzema East Youth Movement", a group which has never been heard, recognized nor mentioned in the everyday developmental oriented activities of Nzema East.



This group per our preliminary investigations mainly from the National Youth Authority (NYA) office of Nzema East Municipal which is mandated to registers all Pressure groups, NGOs etc, reveals that the said group which we are certain is as an appendage of the failed New Patriotic Party machinery in the constituency does not exist and must not be given the needed credibility.



It must also be established that the NPP led Nzema East Youth Movement in its hollow and wasteful venture made a litany of unattainable, unrealistic and unfavourable illustrations which sought to mar the essence and widely publicized visit of former President John Dramani Mahama, for instance, a claim that the latter’s visit in 2016 to Axim where they (NPP led NEYM) expected him to have cut the sod for the commencement of the Axim sea defence but instead, distributed head pans.



It is also worthy to establish that the visit of Ex-President Mahama which was attributed to have distributed head-pans was false but rather launched the nationwide subsidised outboard motors programme to supply outboard motors to fishermen in Ghana.



They also added that Ex. President Mahama told the crowd that "Nobody builds a foundation for another person to continue." An illustration which is palpable false and we challenge the NPP led ill effected hypocrite to as a matter of urgency produce the voice recording or printable articles to confirm or deny their infantile claim.



We are by this release bringing to the attention of the NPP-led odious hypocrites who also doubles as a class of overfed educated-illiterate hoodlums to always take into consideration of reading the glaring facts about the ongoing sea defence at Axim and come to the realization that, the NDC government initiated, facilitated and negotiated for the construction of the Axim sea defence wall project which by extension included or stretched across the coastal belt of the country with much emphases in the Western Region, thus from Shama, Ngyirisia, Nkontompo, Adjoa, Dixcove and Axim.



It must also be maintained that feasibility studies were done and the needed resource allocations were also secured for the start of the Axim sea defence project with the contract being awarded to the Israeli construction company called Amandi Construction prior to December 2016 which the Nana Addo led government instead of continuing the project shamefully truncated the contract and re-awarded it to MPH under bizarre and fishy circumstances.



2. Cocoa Roads in Gwira



The group as part of their disrespect to the Chiefs and People of Nzema East lied that the former President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama disregard a request made by Awulae Angama Tuagyan II in 14th March, 2014, for a Cocoa District, an assertion which is borne out of gross mischief and a ploy to drag the revered paramount chief into disrepute.



It must be established that former President Mahama did not visit the constituency on the said date as alluded by the NPP-led mafias, but rather the then Western Regional minister who came to cut the sod on 5th March, 2014 for the construction of Gwiraman SHS.



On the issue of Cocoa District in Gwira, this has a long history and backdate to the regime of the former NDC Member of Parliament, Hon Kweku Tanikyi Kessie; and credit must be given to Hon Kessie for his vision and to see to the realization of Nzema East having a Cocoa District.



This is due to his direct initiation and pushing together with Mr. Sanza Erzah, former NDC Constituency Vice Chairman started the process with the COCOBOD through the Municipal Assembly, which later led them to the COCOBOD office at Kejebri and then to Dunkwa-On-Offin where all the documentations were all finalized, verification can be from the Omanhene of the area (Awulae Agama Tuagyan).



It was through such engagements by the former MP that led to the initiation and implementation of the Cocoa Nursery Programme which was led by Dr Baah of COCOBOD in the Municipality.

Communities such as Gwira Banso, Gwira Assowa, Gwira Ashiem and Gwira Anyinasi were all created as Nursery Centres. This entire effort of the former MP brought Gwira on the map of COCOBOD and consequently, Gwira benefitted from COCOBOD goodies of which the evidence is there for all to see.



3. Telecommunication in Gwira Enclave



On the provision of the mobile network for the people of Gwira, it is on record that the first time the people of Gwira had access to the mobile network was during the tenure of Hon Ackah Cobbinah, former MCE and President John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory at Kutukrom, Sikaneasem and Gwira Banso.



The then MP, Hon Kweku Tanikyi Kessie through his office lobbied for the GIFEC mobile network for his constituents and as a result, communities such as Bamiankor, Gwira Tebakrom and Akango equally benefitted by having access to mobile telecommunication service in the area, so the claim that Catherine Abelema Afeku brought the network is outrageous and carry a modicum of truth and must noted even though Hon Kweku Tanikyi Kessie was not a Minister, yet he was able to do all these for his people. We beg to ask, what has the ‘busy for nothing’ and the office girl MP personally done for her people in her four years?



4. Roads



On the matter of the Gwira roads, the Youth Wing of the NDC of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira wishes to state that under the 4th Republic, Gwira roads were never captured in any document but due to the relentless effort of Hon Kessie, Gwira roads, as well as all roads in Axim and its environs, were surveyed and reengineered on September 2015.



It is also important to note that, only two stretches of roads were on government records to have been captured and these were Apimanim to Axim and Teleku Bokazo to Simpa Junction but due to Hon Kessie willingness and zeal to serve his people, he was able to make it possible for Gwira roads to be captured, surveyed and reengineered; which paved way for twelve major trunk roads to be captured.



The twelve captured roads in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira include Ekwansuazo to Yediyesre, Dadwen, Avrebo to Adelekezo, Kegyina, Subri No.1 to Attakrom, Attakrom Anibre to Gwira Anyinasi, Gwira Anyinasi to Gwira Wiaso, Gwira Assowa to Gwira Amgbanzie, Gwira Assowa to Gwira Akosuno, Akango Junction to Akango and Duale, Edelesuazo to Nduabesa, Asunti Junction to Asonti and Kroboline or Krobokrom, Asonti Junction to Bomokrom, Awurebo Junction to Awurebo, Gwira Banso to Mankesim and Gyampre, Tebakrom to Samreabo Junction, Pokukrom to Debolasi, Gyampre Junction to Sikaneasem, Maham to Babiani to Ahomkakrom. Out of these twelve trunk roads, three major ones, i.e. Gwira Anyinasi to Gwira Wiaso, Gwira Assowa to Gwira Amgbanzie and Akropong to Gwira Banso to Gwira Gyampre, were selected and cleared by the Public Procurement Authority on November 2, 2016, and approval was given by 16th December, 2016.



The aforementioned roads were all presented as part of the transitional document in January, 2017 by the former NDC government, but the NPP government sidestepped it because Nana Addo was not interested in it, an action which was an exercise in bad faith.



Aside the above, the NDC government then tasked Ghana Gas who has tasked to construct the road to replace all wooden bridges with coverts from Gwira Anyinasi to Gwira Wiaso which was done. Axim town roads which included Nsein township and Apataim Junction to Apataim, and Agyan Junction to Agyan was 20.7km but 10.3km was awarded for resurfacing which the NPP government has failed to complete. The above-listed roads in the Municipality were supposed to cost Ghc22.5m then.



5. Fishing Harbour



We also informed that the NPP propagandists who concocted the lies in their write-up insinuated that Late Gladys Asmah never came to Axim in 2008 to cut sod for the construction of a Fishing Harbour. It was rather a Landing Beach and when Late Prof. Mills took office of presidency in 2009, he never abandoned that project!



As a matter of fact, the Late Prof Mills had the plan to construct Landing Beaches from Keta to Axim of which the current MP for the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency and her colleague NPP MPs rejected and boycotted the approval of the $3b Chinese facility the Prof. Mills led government intended to secure for the projects. In all, eleven Landing beach sites were ready to be worked on.

Indeed Axim's project was the biggest amongst all the project designs and due to the fact that the Kufour led government left nothing in the country’s purse led the NDC government to seek for funding from the Canadian government and that gave light to the ongoing project. The said project was to be constructed alongside the Atuabo free port which five NPP MPs including the current regional minister Hon Kobby Darko took to court and therefore delayed the whole project for years.



6. Community Mining



With respect to the purported Akango Community Mining, we want to set the records straight that Akango is not operating a Community Mining but rather a Tributer Mining. This means that part of Adamus Mining Resources concession has been demarcated to Nananom and the people to operate under the supervision of Adamus authorities.



It must also be maintained that the current MP Catherine's husband who is an Aluvia Mining Operator, masterminded and skimming to take over the entire concession and control it to his own selfish benefit behind the scene but was shamefully uncovered.



The initial plan by Adamus was not to restrict Akango citizens but due to the greediness and self-centeredness of the current MP's husband, the people were restricted to a small portion of the initial demarcated territory.



The company decided to rather give Nananom and their people the opportunity to benefit from what God planted in their land than allowing a political surrogate to amass wealth from that. The portion given to the good people of Akango and Duale was released by the company to them as a social cooperate responsibility and not through any MP or government's effort as widely touted and by an extension trumpeted as a remarkable achievement of Catherine Afeku.



We, the NDC Youth Wing, advise the uncouth NPP boys of Nzema East to keep their mouths shut on this, else all the rotten deals their MP and her husband have had with MPH and Adamus will be brought to bare in our next expose



7. Afeku Reaping from NAM 1’s Sweat



The supposed "Youth of Nzema East" mustered the courage to opine that the current MP, Catherine Abelema Afeku brought into being a vocational training programme that is ongoing in the constituency. That is a palpable lie. That vocational training for young women in the constituency was started by the NDC government in collaboration with Asongtaba during the Mills-Mahama led regime.



This programme gave many young ladies the chance to benefit and the media can verify from the constituency that if she, Afeku initiated it or the NDC. Not only that but also, the NDC government gave starter packs to young entrepreneurs who wished to begin some small businesses on their own.



The current MP is only reaping from what she did not sow by claiming to be the sponsor of the existing trainees when everybody, young and old, knows that the training is being financed by money made available by NAM Missions (a Foundation belonging to Nana Appiah Mensah, NAM 1).



For their information, the good people of Nzema East appreciate and welcome NDC's Apprenticeship Programme so far as the resources that would be used for this programme is directly channelled to the benefit of Ghanaians. They are particularly happy and can’t wait to bring the NDC back to power to implement that and the source of their happiness stems from the fact that the programme will not go to only the Akyem Sakawa group and their cohorts who only think when they eat.



8. Ex-President Mahama Sidelining for MP Hon Kessie

It is surprising and unthinkable at the opulent display of ignorance by these faceless ‘riffraff’s in the NPP of Evalue Gwira with the assertion that Ex-President Mahama sidelined Hon Tanikyi Kessie and made Hon Armah Kofi Buah of Ellembele Minister of Energy, a claim which brings to bare the group’s hypocritical shallow-mindedness and lack of understanding.



Political appointments are not given to all MPs. Besides, Hon Armah Kofi Buah served as a Deputy Minister, when Hon Tanikyi was not yet in Parliament before he was elevated to a substantive Minister. His elevation was not hinged on a parochial interest of satisfying his constituents but one meant to serve the interest of the entire nation.



Hon Kweku Tanikyi Kessie served his people very well without a ministerial portfolio. It is unwise and myopic for anyone to compare a toothpick and demoted office girl minister to a well respected former Member of Parliament.



It is also unreasonable, weird and illogical for a government who has 125 ministers and thinks every Member of Parliament must be considered a ministerial appointment, we would advise the NPP apparatchiks and their ‘ill-affected’ brains to go back and study.



It is for their information that the good people of Nzema East are very much aware of the unprecedented developmental projects that the erstwhile NDC administration undertook for them and they are prepared to bring back the NDC to power for more. Few among such projects are as follows:



1. Rural electrification from Gwira Anyinasi, Abakpo, Assowa, Akosuno, Sentum, Abrodiem, Amgbanzie, Wiaso, Akango, Duale Kakukrom, Sikaneasem, Gyampre, Babiani, Ahomkakrom etc. As a matter of fact, only five communities were not covered in the constituency.



2. Gwiraman Community Day Senior High School, the first among former President Mahama's day schools to be constructed in Ghana but the second to be commissioned after the Atta Mills Day Senior High School at Ekumfi Otuam.



3. Construction of Sikaneasem steel bridge that serves as a link between Sikaneasem and nearby communities



4. Construction of a state-of-the-art Divisional Police Headquarters at Axim.



5. Construction of Axim Fire Service Station and provision of a fire engine.



7. Axim and Nsein township roads.



8. Akango and Duale electrification project, school and CHPS compound.



9. Maternity Block at the Axim Government Hospital.

10. Numerous CHPS zones put up at Kegyina, Dadwen, Agyan, Subri, Akango, Apewosika, just to mention but a few.



11. Many Classroom blocks this includes Apewosika Basic, Nsein JHS, Axim Methodist, Axim Roman Catholic Primary, Akango Primary, Gwira Wiaso Primary, Gwira Banso Primary, Adukrom Primary, Adelekezo primary etc



12. Subsidised outboard motors for fishermen



13. Expansion of the mini water dam at Nsein to ensure increased quality water coverage.



The list could go on and on....



Dear NPP cheap propagandists, if you have a voice, use that to encourage the Nana Addo-led government and the MP of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency to complete all abandoned projects bequeathed to them by the NDC government. Notable among these abandoned projects are the Assowa Health Centre, the Nsein SHS Ultra-Modern Dining Hall and Kitchen Complex, the rural electrification to cover to rest of the communities left out, just to mention but a few.



We want to use this medium to call on all our avid loyalists of the party to remain resolute and continue to support the candidature of Hon. Kofi Arkoe Nokoe to enable him win the seat and vote massively for John Dramani Mahama ahead of the December 7, 2020 polls, since we are very much aware that our candidate will never go to people to beg them with monies and other goodies with the intention of voting for him and vote against his presidential candidate.



We are widely aware that the incumbent Member of Parliament Catherine Afeku has been doing the skirt and blouse campaign since 2012 to date. We knew she did it in 2016, where she was cited to have campaigned against Nana Addo Danquah and amazingly doing same in her 2020 campaigning visits especially in the Gwira communities.



Long live Ghana



Long live the Good people of EAG



Long Live NDC