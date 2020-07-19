Opinions

RE: The truth, according to Flt. Lt. Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings

Mr Kwesi Adu, l had hoped that your time outside Ghana could have opened your mind and eyes to some of the machinations that were going on in Ghana; to who and how, and the vicious politics and near return to the politics of overlord versus an underdog.

I had also hoped that since your return you would also have gained a closer insight into the challenges the forces of virtue and right have been facing against the forces who profit from social and economic corruption… on all sides. Worst of all is the treachery of our own leadership in contributing to the restoration and solidifying of the very oppressive class rule that resulted in the ‘79 bitter revolt. This appears not to be the case with you.



In spite of some of your misperceptions about me, l still believe that you are still one of the few who should rejoin the forces of right and conviction to carry on the struggle. Even though you have been very selective about certain events and tried to create a mean picture of me, I still believe that you’re not a mean-spirited person.



Re-collect and put yourself together, and join up this complex struggle with and on behalf of the good people of this country. Personalities like Agyekum of the Eastern Region, Dr. Tony Aidoo, Goosie Tanoh, Dr. Amanor-Wilks and several others are still very much on the ground with their integrity intact. We do not hold hands, we have our little differences but I know and believe that we are moving in the same direction.



My recollections may not be as accurate as yours but that should not undo the spirit and generality of the message and give room for such a complete distortion. As far as your challenge to me to pitch my integrity just against these events you mentioned, that on its own will not be doing justice to what people have suffered.

In addition to any suggestions from you, and any from other vile minds that you and I should know, I would want to suggest a few painful events like the killing of the Yaa Naa and his 39 elders, the masterminds behind the killing of the 34 women in my last term in office, and the several other malicious plots and lies that have been cooked up and persistently served to the people since the inception of the 79 revolt, and especially because of my refusal to let go of my integrity.



I would love to shock Ghanaians and the world with the exposure of these odious characters who are sitting smug on their domestic thrones, having committed these atrocities that they seem to have gotten away with because of the weakness of our justice system. Justice was delivered after the judges were murdered; the Yaa Naa and the 39 souls are yet to see one act of justice.



J.J. Rawlings.

