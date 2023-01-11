RE: You can't be President - Sulemana tells Kennedy Agyapong over this reason

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central

The attention of team PHD has been drawn to a news item carried out by Ghanaweb on January 3, 2023 with the caption "You can't be President- Sulemana Braimah tells Kennedy Agyapong over this reason".

In the said publication, Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation For West Africa is purported to have stated in an interview with Accra based TV3 that Honourable Kennedy Akompreko Ohene Agyapong is not qualified to run for any position of leadership in the country and should not think of running for the New Patriotic Party Primaries, let alone becoming President because he was involved in the death of Ahmed Suale.



Sulemana Braimah is quoted as saying “Indeed given what he did at that time, he certainly should be one of the principal characters to be questioned in relation to the matter. I should say that I am getting disappointed that this man is putting himself up for a flagbearership race to potentially become the candidate for the NPP to contest for the Presidency of this country.



I think it is time that the media takes it up and confront him with that evidence. He did it, put out the photos of Suale and urged people to beat him up wherever they find him and that he will be responsible. Now this person is putting himself up to become a potential leader of the governing party and the media have been quiet.



It’s time to take him on and let him know that with that kind of character he cannot certainly be a person worthy of being considered as the President of our country.”



Team PHD wishes to put on record that it takes strong exception to the said publication and condemn in no uncertain terms the comments by Sulemana Braimah.



We wish to restate that, Honourable Kennedy Akompreko Ohene Agyapong has no hand whether directly or remotely in the death of the said Ahmad Suale and challenge Sulemana Braimah to lodge a formal complaint with the police and help them to establish the complicity of our candidate in the so called death of Ahmad Suale.

It is rather unfortunate that nearly five years after the unfortunate death of the said gentleman, persons who ought to know better and act right have refused to cooperate with the appropriate state agencies to unravel the real culprits behind that dastardly act.



For Sulemana Braimah to have made those categorical statements presupposes that he has the necessary evidence that will help the security agencies to apprehend the culprit behind the death of Ahmad Suale and we will urge him to move away from the court of public opinion and establish his case with the legally mandated agencies to deal with such issues.



It is quiet preposterous and infantile for someone who purports to be knowledgeable enough to influence national discourse to continue to sit on the fence and only throw shades at people whose integrity he can never match up to.



On the issue of who qualifies to hold leadership position in this country of ours, the 1992 constitution is very clear on it and it does not lie in the mouth of an upstart like Sulemana Braimah to tell Ghanaians on who qualifies to lead or not to lead



We as a team are focused on ensuring that the vast majority of Ghanaians benefit from the selfless and dedicated leadership of Honourable Kennedy Akompreko Ohene Agyapong's by working hard to get him to become the President of Ghana in order to save us from the economic independence which have proven elusive ever since independence.



The records of Honourable Kennedy Akompreko Ohene Agyapong be it as a politician, business mongul or a philanthropist is there for all to see and we will advise Sulemana Braimah to channel his energies into achieving just a fraction of it to prove a point to the Ghanaian people.

We wish to assure Sulemana Braimah and his ilks that, neither team PHD nor Honourable Kennedy Akompreko Ohene Agyapong will be distracted by their shenanigans as we remain focused on coming to the rescue of Ghanaians.



Furthermore we wish to let them know that Honourable Kennedy Akompreko Ohene Agyapong will continue to fight the ills perpetrated by Sulemana Braimah and his cabal all in the name of journalism. Under Kennedy Agyapong’s rule 'Yellow Journalism' will have no space and persons engaged in such must brace themselves up.



We believe that journalism must be used as a tool for national development and not for achieving personal interest and self aggrandizement.



Team PHD will continue to be the voice for the voiceless and a fighter for the wrongs of society be it in the political or media space to be right.