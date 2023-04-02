Rallying support for Dr Kwabena Duffour for NDC flag bearer position

Dr Kwabena Duffour

Fellow discerning and politically-savvy Ghanaians, I am inviting you to cogitate about the content of this publication where you are called upon to throw your 100% weight behind Dr. Kwabena Duffour in his upcoming contest or endeavor to be of service to his country and people.

Dr Kwabena Duffour has submitted his application form to the Electoral Commission to contest for the flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate position on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to eventually be elected as president of Ghana, God and Ghanaians willing.



He is much more credible, honest, farsighted, thoughtful, and a dynamic thinker than his other contestants on the NDC ticket. He is a serious politician, a financial expert, and a successful businessman far removed from the practice of politics of populism, unlike his main contestant, former President John Dramani Mahama.



Let me take a second of your time, or mine, to interrogate you, o ye Ghanaians, especially, the NDC delegates scheduled to go to the polls on 13 May 2023, to elect your party’s flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate.



Why are you going to elect your party’s flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate? What are the criteria for electing the person? Will you be electing someone based solely on their enhanced position to clinch the presidency for your NDC party, or somebody who will be able to govern the country creditably for the collective interests of all and sundry?



Are you going to elect a shallow-minded opportunist who is awash in populist politics, compellingly succumbing to expressed populist sentiments all in the absolute hope of winning the presidential election for his selfish and parochial interests, or do you wish to elect somebody who will serve the best interests of the people and the country?

Will you entrust the future of Ghana and your welfare into the hands of a liar who has a split tongue as in the snake, saying one thing in Ghana and another when abroad?



I hope you will prefer an honest person who will tell the truth almost always to someone who will lie to you just for the sake of winning your heart to craftily take your vote from you.



There are many instances where former President Mahama has proudly without shame told naked lies to the face of Ghanaians, ending up insulting our intelligence.



Has he not been going around telling Ghanaians he initiated the free Senior High School educational policy, whereas clearly, I can bear witness to the fact he campaigned against it during the 2012 general elections, enrolling television stations and people to do anti-free SHS campaign advertisements against then presidential-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the policy’s proponent or initiator?



As short-sighted as he is, candidate John Dramani Mahama has been going around promising to review the free SHS policy to embrace private schools and decentralize the school feeding program to allow principals of the schools to purchase their own food for the students of their school.

Former president John Mahama is simply confused about his avowed dreams to come back to govern Ghana hence saying things most children abroad will never dream of saying, as childishly as they are.



Therefore, I invite the NDC delegates to be broad-minded in their approach to selecting their party’s flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate, for a person who vows to support and encourage the destructive illegal and alluvial mining (galamsey) in Ghana when voted to power, is surely a national walking disaster, a misfit in the position of president.



He is far more confused in his campaign message delivery than the meandering rivers in the amazon jungle.



Dr. Kwabena Duffour will never reason and lie to the nation as blatantly as John Mahama does. He will not insult your intelligence and take you for fools as John Mahama does. He is not livid for power as John Mahama does hence will not irrationally go about telling lies about his political rivals, or encourage his supporters to sabotage his opponents as obviously done by John Mahama.



For the sake of our collective welfare as a people and a nation, I call on the NDC delegates to first think about the future of Ghana, the people of Ghana and their collective interests, and the fate of Africans in general in this contemporary world, before choosing between John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Kwabena Duffour when they go to the polls on 13 May 2023, to elect their flag bearer.

I am for a dynamic, dedicated, honest, and far-sighted person to come to rule Ghana but not a populist believer and a loose cannon.



Subsequently, I appeal to you to go for Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a deep thinker who has the best interests of Ghana and her citizens at heart.



Kwabena, keep up the good fight for God, and discerning Ghanaians are with you as they will be with Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Bawumia, and Alan Kyeremateng on the other side of the political divide, NPP.