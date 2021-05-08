Ramadan Read: Day Twenty-five

Muslims are embarking on a fast

Be that person who sees good beyond the glaring bad. Even in the worst of times, remember that perceiving ‘good’ about people can still be made an option.

Mistakes are bound to happen. Ignorance keeps romancing. And the “sweet” aroma of deliberate intellectual dishonesty is still being diffused in the air. Irrespective of these factors, everyone deserves a second or third chance to prove himself worthy of a course. If that’s not so, then our Lord, should have by this time taken our lives and commenced with the judgement day. You know why? Our sins smell offensively bad. We are all guilty of the same crime. Yet, Allah covers all our iniquities.



Thusly, it’s not healthy that we always close our hearts to the positive(s) and only portray the evil and shortfall of men. This will win us some mileage in the eyes of the gullible, but that’s not the right way to go. It’s a big betrayal we level to our brethren. We shouldn’t be toxic at all.

When Jesus (as) was asked in (Mark 12:29-32) about which is the most important commandment. After mentioning that it’s the worship of one Lord, He (as) added that “Love your neighbour as yourself, and there’s no commandment greater than these”. The Prophet Muhammadﷺ said “Whoever believes in God and the Final Day should not trouble his neighbours.” It didn’t end there, heﷺ mentioned elsewhere that “those who conceal the fault of their brothers, Allah will conceal theirs (sins) on the day of judgement.” So these verses and sayings should be enough for us, as a people, to treat each other well.



In conclusion, we win better when we’re all smiling than only a few individuals grinning everyday. Therefore, let’s assume good for others. For Allah said, “Why, when you heard it, did not the believing men and women think good of one another and say, "This is an obvious falsehood"? (Quran 24:12)