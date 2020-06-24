Opinions

Razak Kojo Opoku writes: NDC lists why Mahama can never be President again

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) has listed a number of fake promises which SHALL NOT make John Dramani Mahama President again in Ghana.

The promises articulated by inexperienced Sammy Gyamfi are very empty, poor in thoughts, and lacks quantitative and qualitative understanding.



These are the shallowness and emptiness of John Mahama's Campaign promises:



1. John Mahama lacks the trustworthiness, integrity and credibility to pay all customers of the collapsed financial institutions and restore indigenous Ghanaian participation in the financial Sector.



It is important to state that, all the collapsed financial institutions were caused by the mismanagement, wasteful and Incompetent leadership of careless John Mahama's administration. It took the bold intervention of President Akufo-Addo's Government to safeguard the funds of depositors, as well as saved indigenous banks such as UMB, Prudential Bank, CBG, Agricultural Development Bank, National Investment Bank etc.



John Mahama miserably failed to pay customers of DKM and others which collapsed in 2015. It took a trustworthy Akufo-Addo to address the concerns of the customers of DKM and others.



2. What NDC failed to appreciate and understand is that, it is not about the size of Government that matters , rather the ability to sustain value for money, avoidance of wastage of resources(judicious use of resources) and the ability to minimize corruption related practices. You can run Government with only 2 people and still collapse the productive sectors of the economy at the detriment of Ghanaians.



It is very important to remind NDC that, Former President Mills declared on campaign platforms around the Country to work with a smaller government in a bid to cut down on protocol spending. Interestingly, Former President Mills ended up having a very large Government than his predecessor John Agyekum Kufuor but with little achievements to boast of before his sad demise allegedly caused by elements within the NDC. John Mahama took over from Professor Mills and even escalated the size of Government beyond and above his Boss. Categorically, the wastage of resources and misplaced Political Appointments under John Mahama surpasses all his predecessors.

3.This is the same Political Party who were and still against Free Senior High School Policy. How can they be promising free Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) while at the same time against Free SHS Policy? Where and how are they going to fund the free TVET(Sources of Funding)?, Why and When do they intend to implement free TVET(Timelines)?



The Incompetent John Mahama should note that, President Akufo-Addo has already included Free Technical and Vocational Education(TVET) as part of his topnotch agenda to run concurrently with the Free SHS Policy. Sorry, John Mahama and NDC, you people are very late on this promise.



4. Institute a National Apprenticeship Program is just a Political jargon without any sense of commitment. How many jobs and industries have NDC established /created since their 27years reign of power?



The proposed National Apprenticeship Program by the NDC is a plagiarized version of Presidential Pitch Program, and Business Resource Centre(BRC).



The Business Resource Center(BRC) is mandated to promote and support the national Industrialization agenda of the Akufo-Addo Government, and serve as a one-stop shop for business development, job creation and investment.



The Presidential Pitch Program by Akufo-Addo's Government is aimed at creating and raising indigenous entrepreneurs for the Country thereby expanding job opportunities for the Youth of this Country.



5. When and where did the NDC suddenly obtain wisdom to scrap taxes? When and how did NDC and John Mahama suddenly realize that Killer taxes affect the cost of living and the cost of doing business in Ghana?. As a matter of fact, John Mahama's administration has no moral right and justification to talk about taxes when he introduced the worst Killer taxes ever seen in the 4th Republic without Value for money. The Communication Service Tax is contributing positively to Sustainability of the major projects and programmes of Akufo-Addo's administration.

6. Akufo-Addo's Government has already assured the good people of Ghana the Construction of Regional Hospitals in the six(6)newly created Regions and Regions without a proper Regional Hospital.



7. Akufo-Addo's government has already announced the Construction of hospitals in every District of Ghana, beginning with the Construction of 88 across the Country.



8. The proposed "Onipa Nua" Hospital Ship by the NDC to the inaccessible riverine and fishing communities on the inland Volta Water ways is a very Big Scam just like the NHIS one-time premium policy promised by Former President John Atta Mills and NDC in 2008. NDC wasted 8years in Office without any commitment to the NHIS one-time premium policy.



John Mahama's Government wasted 5.5million dollars to procured bogus Ambulances("Onuador" Mobile Vans) without any consideration for the medical needs and emergency needs of the National Ambulance Service. Mahama's Ambulances were not fit for purpose.



9. Akufo-Addo's Government has already commenced the construction of international standard Infectious Disease Isolation and Treatment Facility funded by Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund. More of such facilities are going to be constructed across the Country to even serve other African Countries who lack the capacity to construct such facilities.



Plans are also far advanced to begin the construction of Medical Research Centers to complement the efforts of Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research(NMIMR).



Again, the lazy thinkers in NDC have plagiarized the idea of President Akufo-Addo.

10. Abolishment of double-track system of secondary education is one of the laziest and dumb approaches in the midst of COVID-19.



The Coronavirus pandemic has taught us to utilize the virtual model of teaching and learning. Every sensible Government is planning on how best to utilize technological solutions to help Students as a results of the unexpected pandemic .



Moreover, it is important to Point out to the NDC that , there are massive infrastructural drive taking place in the various Senior High Schools under President Akufo-Addo. The double-track was a short term solution to the overwhelming rise in enrollments as the result of Akufo-Addo's Free SHS Policy.



11. Akufo-Addo's Government has already committed to the establishment of University Campuses in each of the Six(6) newly created Regions under NPP Government.



12. It is only a shallow mind who thinks that national Service to the State, and professional License exams for Teachers is not a good policy. Who cancelled Allowance for Teacher trainees? Obviously John Mahama.



13. In all humility, NDC under John Mahama is gradually becoming a very useless organisation who easily forget their own atrocities. Who cancelled Allowance for Nursing trainees? Obviously John Mahama.



It took President Akufo-Addo to employ about 70, 000 Nurses who were jobless under Incompetent John Mahama.

14. Cocoa Farmers are already enjoying free quality cocoa fertilizer and chemicals under President Akufo-Addo. This year, cocoa farmers would be enjoying unprecedented rise in Cocoa Prices.



15. The Eastern Corridor Roads, Aflao, Cape Coast and Kumasi roads are already receiving attention under the Year of Roads Policy under President Akufo-Addo.



John Mahama and NDC wasted 8years without completion of Eastern Corridor roads, with no interchange in Volta Region, with no dual roads in Aflao, and finally completion of Kumasi-Accra Road.



16. Another shambolic and anus scratching campaign promises from John Mahama. Hospital and health projects, educational projects, road projects and other infrastructural projects started by former President Kufuor and Professor Mills were never completed under John Mahama's Administration within the 8years of NDC. How can we trust John Mahama coming again with these empty promises?



17. When it comes to corruption and nepotism, Lordina Mahama herself knows very well her husband is a legend so i will not waste time to even list the number of gargantuan corrupt and nepotistic cases under John Mahama's Administration.



18. NDC and John Mahama wasted 8years without resourcing Births and Deaths Registry, not to even talk about National Identification Authority which are critical Institutions of improving the National population register.



In conclusion, John Mahama and NDC totally lack the track record, credibility, integrity, commitment, dignity and honesty to implement any of the Campaign promises articulated by inexperienced Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communication Officer.

