Re: Parking Enforcement at Kotoka International Airport – Service of Extortion

Kotoka International Airport, Terminal 3

Parking enforcement at the Kotoka International Airport needs to be desired.

It appears it’s a system of entrapment rather than enforcement. I don’t know what rules and regulations govern the enforcement activities at the drop-off and pick-up zones, but the enforcers are keener on entrapping motorists and extracting fines than assisting people to smoothly and safely drop off and pick up passengers. I had a horrible experience of entrapment and extortion on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at about 11:00 a.m. when I picked up a friend and her family coming from Kumasi at terminal 2.



I arrived a few minutes early so I went around the roundabout once. When I reached the front of the terminal I saw my friend, daughter and granddaughter next to the curb, and, I stopped briefly to pick them up. To my utter surprise, and out of nowhere, a parking enforcement officer jumped in front of my car preventing me to move.



He ordered another officer (wrote the fined receipt) from the other side of the street attending to another car to bring a yellow metal clamp to block my car.



Stopping and picking up my passengers had lasted less than a minute as I sat behind the steering wheel. When I asked the officer why he was detaining me, and also asked for his name and rank because he had no name tag on his shirt, but he refused to tell me his name, and, rather pointed to a sign that I couldn’t see from where my car was. He further stated how did I get my license to drive? Such remarks were unnecessary and unprofessional.



Assuming the signage “is the rule,” using clamps on cars for a few minutes of stopping/parking is not only draconian but makes little sense. Anyone who has travelled abroad will tell you that most airports around the world have curbside pick-up and drop- off zones and motorists are reminded over the Public Address Systems that it is illegal to PARK and that unattended vehicles will be towed away. Clamps are rarely used. And where they are used, motorists would have left their cars unattended. Typically, designated personnel at drop- off-and-pick-up zones direct vehicles to move on as soon as they drop off or pick up passengers. The goal of avoiding congestion at curbsides is never to extort money from law-abiding citizens. (I admit seeing a curbside drop-off zone upstairs when my passengers left for Kumasi later during the day.)

What took place on Wednesday, felt like a deliberate entrapment because several parking enforcers stood idly, some on their phones chatting, by not directing traffic or assisting in any way but waiting to pounce on you the moment you stop, stand in front of your car like robots and clamp your tires, tag you until you fork out GHS150.00. I felt robbed in broad daylight!



There are better ways to improve customer service at the airport and I have the following suggestions:



1. The airport management must designate curbside zones for 3-5- minute pick-up and drop off. Ample signage should be provided to direct motorists.



2. The Public Address System should be used to warn motorists about parking/stopping infractions: “The curbside zone is for dropping off and picking up passengers only. All violators will have their vehicles clamped and fined. Motorists must remain in their vehicles at all times,” could be recorded and piped through the PA system at reasonable intervals, especially during arrivals and departures.



3. All employees must be trained to treat customers with courtesy and provide directions that make sense.

4. All employees must wear their name tags at all times while on duty.



As a frequent traveller, I am unhappy with what happened today at KIA. I am requesting an apology from the airport parking authority and further ask for a refund. The receipt number issued for payment is:0026756.



Thank you,



Thomas A. Djan



CA, USA