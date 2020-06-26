Opinions

Reading and comprehension, NDC’s greatest anathema

It is becoming increasingly embarrassing for the NDC to be this legendary in slothfulness on matters of reading and comprehending the same.

The party must do something to combat this enforced idleness since it has assumed preposterous levels.



For them to rush to social media to make merry about the judgment of the Supreme Court when the same did not call for jubilation is very disgraceful, to say the least.



The unpalatable truth is that the NDC has this knack for laziness when it comes to reading and understanding texts. Dr. Bawumia has hit on this nail for years, and many people thought they might have overcome this not-so-cool trait of theirs.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, no sooner had the Supreme Court given its verdict on the case the NDC petitioned the apex court, granted an interview to the media in which he sought to create the impression that the court had given them the relief they were seeking which was to compel the EC to allow people to use the old voter’s ID card as proof of one’s Ghanaian citizenship.



It is emerging that indeed, Asiedu Nketiah misled his party folks. He neither read nor understood the judgment of the Supreme Court. The court, in effect, threw their case away as having no merit. It is not meaty enough to warrant a verdict other than what the court has granted.



Like I have already said, we attended the same schools and universities and taught the same or similar courses. We all read Semantics, but it seems they have, in unison, discarded whatever they learnt from that course. They don’t read and even if they do, they don’t comprehend!

