Realities of the Ghanaian youth

Ghana Flag

In the previous year, the Ghana Statistical Service revealed that about thirteen percent (13%) of the total working population of thirteen million in the age bracket of fifteen (15) years and above were unemployed in the first quarter of the year. After the inception of the “Free SHS” policy in the year 2016, so many young people have gotten access to second-cycle institutions across the country including technical secondary schools than it was in the previous years.

Even though this is a good initiative by the government for many to access quality and equal education, it is the least of many problems the Ghanaian youth is facing.



Ghana has a strong workforce but it is unfortunate that its human resources are underutilized.



Most young people between the ages of seventeen to twenty-five years are still dependent on their parents and on other people whiles very few of them are independent. However, this overdependence has been worsened by the outrageous hike in the prices of goods and services.



The cost of living in Ghana is primarily determined by the prices of fuel on the international market. As the cedi depreciates fuel prices increases in order to purchase fuel on the international market. As of January 16, 2023, the price of gasoline stood at 13.23 Ghana cedis per litre corresponding roughly to 1.1 US Dollars.



Over the years, the increase in fuel prices has played a major role in the cost of living of every Ghanaian. Young people who are independent tend to spend more than they save because of the current cost of living.

The average Ghanaian youth cannot afford three square meals a day. An individual has other responsibilities including family and other bills to settle. In September last year, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) increased electricity and water tariffs by 27.15% and 21.55% respectively. On the other hand, rent is no cheaper. Landlords in Ghana charge a year and two years advance at outrageous prices. Tenants have to pay their rent together with other



bills like electricity and water.



Public transport fares are no longer affordable than they were in the previous years.



Moving on, healthcare is another important part of the lives of all citizens especially young people who are the country’s workforce. The National Health Insurance has been issued to cover basic health expenses but not all patients are fully covered by this insurance.



In an article published this year by The Daily Statesman by Obeng Daniel Ofosu, a National Service Scheme Personnel at the Office of the President, Jubilee House, wrote, "Truth is, I spend GHS50 on food and transportation everyday which makes my total expenditure for the 5 working days GHS250. Approximately, I spend GHS1,000 every month, and as a National Service personnel who earns a monthly allowance of GHS559 sustenance becomes difficult.”

However, this struggle is not suffered by National Service Scheme personnel alone but by other youth working in the government sector. This is just a highlight of what most Ghanaian youth go through in search of their daily bread.



That said, I would urge the government to take time and address the major needs of the youth of our beloved country which includes the increment of allowances and salaries for people in the government sector including teachers, nurses, doctors, national security officers National Service Scheme personnel and others.



I also believe the Affordable Housing project under the Ministry



of Works and Housing can be more affordable so that middle and low-income earners can buy them. This will go a long way to reduce over-dependency on the government and decrease crime rate which is on the rise as a result of desperation to cater for one’s basic needs. God bless our homeland Ghana.