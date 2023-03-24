Reasons why those who struggle with high blood pressure should regularly consume plantains

A file photo of Plantain

Millions of people around the globe suffer from high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. It is a significant risk factor for renal failure, heart disease, and stroke. Fortunately, there are a number of lifestyle modifications that can aid in managing hypertension, and including plantains in your diet is one of them.

Plantains are a variety of bananas that are high in nutrition, vitamins, and minerals, claims Healthline. They are the perfect food for those with hypertension because they are minimal in calories, fat, and sodium. Here are a few explanations as to why those who have high blood pressure should routinely consume plantains.



First off, plantains are full of potassium, a necessary element that aids in controlling blood pressure. Potassium functions by counteracting the impacts of sodium, which can tighten blood vessels and raise blood pressure. Consuming plantains can lower your chance of developing hypertension by balancing the levels of potassium and sodium in your body.



The second benefit of plantains is that they are a good source of dietary fiber, which can also help reduce blood pressure. By lowering cholesterol levels, which can cause atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases, fiber is known to enhance heart health. Fiber also aids in blood sugar regulation, which is crucial for those who have diabetes, a prevalent condition that frequently coexists with hypertension.

Thirdly, plantains are a great source of antioxidants, which can help the body fight off oxidative stress and inflammation. Consuming foods high in antioxidants can help to lower the risk factors of chronic inflammation and oxidative stress, which are known to be significant drivers to hypertension. Vitamins C, A, and beta-carotene are among the vitamins found in plantains.



Finally, adding plantains to your diet is an easy and efficient method to control high blood pressure. Potassium, fiber, and antioxidant-rich plantains can all help reduce blood pressure and enhance heart health. There are numerous methods to prepare plantains, including frying, boiling, baking, and grilling. So, if you're searching for a delicious and healthy method to lower your blood pressure, think about including plantains in your diet.