Religion, Politics, and Propaganda: The misguided debate on anti-LGBT laws in Ghana

File photo

The ongoing discussion in parliament regarding anti-LGBT laws is heavily influenced by religious and political propaganda. This propaganda, propagated by a coalition of prominent clerics, imams, and traditional leaders, equates the acceptance of the LGBT community in Ghana to a sin against nature. They argue that allowing such 'unnatural' practices to become the norm will degrade our moral fabric and invite divine wrath. This standpoint, however, overlooks the fundamental principles of empathy, compassion, and love that underpin religious beliefs, especially Christianity.

The political landscape is also being manipulated in this debate. The opposition party accuses the ruling party, NPP, and President Nana Akufo-Addo of promoting homosexuality, even alleging that they are importing gays into the country and providing them with housing. This propaganda is being used to sway public opinion, as the opposition party leaders are influential figures whose words carry significant weight among their followers. Within the NPP, there is also internal dissent, with some leaders and members endorsing the anti-LGBTQ bill and asserting that the party will not tolerate any gay activities in the country. This situation is creating a social dilemma, fuelled by propaganda that is not based on education or understanding but on prejudice and misinformation.



The danger lies in the potential for this propaganda to incite hatred against the LGBT community. The rhetoric of impending divine judgment and destruction, reminiscent of the biblical Sodom and Gomorrah, is being used to instil fear and anger towards the LGBT community. This is despite the fact that many Ghanaians may never have interacted with a gay person or have any reason to perceive them as a threat to societal values. The propagation of false information, such as the claim that President Akufo-Addo has brought gay teachers to instruct children in homosexuality, only serves to fuel this prejudice. This is despite the fact that many Ghanaian teachers know this to be untrue.



Religion and politics are both being misused in this debate. Religion, which should be a source of empathy, compassion, and love, is being used to preach hate. Politicians, on the other hand, are exploiting the emotional sentiments of Ghanaians to garner votes. This perspective disregards the essential truth that members of the LGBTQ community, who inherently feel a sexual orientation towards the same gender, are our own children, siblings, and relatives. Their survival and well-being in society hinge upon our acceptance and understanding, a fact that cannot be overlooked in this debate.

The issue at hand is not about religion and politics, but about international human rights laws, which Ghana has ratified. These laws obligate Ghana to protect all minority groups, regardless of their sexual orientation. The proposed anti-LGBT bill does not provide any guarantee of protection against mob justice or persecution. There is no assurance that the LGBT community will not be excluded or persecuted if the bill is passed into law.



Therefore, the proposed anti-LGBT bill is not viable for social inclusion or protection. It contravenes human rights conventions and should not be encouraged in our system. The focus should be on education and understanding, rather than on propagating fear and prejudice.