Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The quick collapse of Ghana's economy was brought on by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, a relative of the current president, Nana Akufo Addo, who lacks expertise in managing finances and the country's economy.

By giving Akufo Addo unlimited access to the government's funds so that he could steal millions, he also contributed to the nation's tremendous suffering and pervasive corruption.



When a government incurs debt on a country without any accountability, it is an indication that a large amount of money has been stolen. Find all the articles I wrote about the finance minister in the past if necessary. I consistently warned Ghanaians about Ken Ofori-Atta, whom Akufo Addo appointed to facilitate corruption, but no one listened, unfortunately, the harm is already been done. Why has Akufo Addo resisted removing Ken Ofori-Atta from his post despite calls for this?



Nana Akufo Addo claimed that Ken Ofori-data Atta's bank had helped him during his political quest to become president and that he consequently needed to keep him around. Never believe whatever Akufo Addo says, Ghanaians. He will continue to lie until he is no more in power since he lied from the beginning to become the president. Akufo Addo is scared to oust the Finance Minister from his position.



Even if Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is fired, the country's economic woes won't be resolved immediately. Two things, however, will have an impact on the president. In the first place, Akufo Addo's easy access to the government's funds will be restricted, and the new Finance Minister will learn how much money he and Ken Ofori-Atta have stolen.



What is troubling Akufo Addo is the fear of uncovering the vast corruption the family has engendered. However, if it is true that the president still wants to keep Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister because of the financial support his bank provided him, it suggests that Akufo Addo is a greedy individual who only considers his interests rather than those of the people he deceived into giving him authority to help them.

Akufo Addo pushed himself into politics because he feels his father's contributions as a politician weren't properly acknowledged and because he's paranoid, he believes that Ghana owes his father money that hasn't been paid. Thus he has the right to drain the nation's finances. He altered the political history of the nation and changed the names of institutions already built institutions due to his hate for Nkrumah.



When the president stated that Ken Ofori-Atta must remain in his position as finance minister because his relative's data bank helped him, I felt embarrassed, irrespective of how negatively Ghanaians are being affected by his ineffective services. How could a leader be so inhumane? Akufo Addo is a man devoid of regret, honesty, and compassion in part because of this.



I'm not astonished in the slightest by how heartless this president is, taking a sick man from his bed to the parliament to pass the E-Levy. I don’t know why I can't get this cruel act Akufo Addo did out of my head.



He entered Ghana's political landscape in 2016 without the knowledge or a clear plan for the populace. His only thought was to construct a cathedral to thank God for his victory. That promise to God became Ghanaians’ obligation.



The amount of money that has been embezzled in connection with this Cathedral is startling, even though the project has not yet begun. Money will be wasted if there is no objective or strategy for using it, so both the earnings from the country's resources, such as gold, diamonds, cocoa, etc.; and granted loans have been completely lost by this inept government through persistent corruption.

Even while the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister will not immediately end the economic crisis and revitalize the depreciating currency, it will be a positive step in severing the family's ties to corruption that have harmed the country and will gradually help the economy to improve. The economy may not have been in such dire straits if corruption at the port hadn't hurt local businesses and discouraged investment.



Those who criticize the NPP politicians for that effort ought to be expelled because they are self-centered, nation-wreckers, and have no concern for the well-being of the vulnerable in Ghana.



Several financial institutions in the nation fell apart under Akufo Addo, but not that of the Finance Minister, his relative. Although the NPP politicians waited too long and the damage has already occurred, I would applaud them for taking that initiative.