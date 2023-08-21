Revitalizing Liberia: President George Weah's resolute drive for progress in his second presidential term bid amidst longstanding challenges

Weah laying the foundation for the construction of Liberia's first Military Hospital

In a nation grappling with deeply rooted issues, it is crucial to discern the origins of challenges that beset Liberia after 176 years as an independent nation. The assertion that President George Manneh Weah has not done enough and must shoulder the blame for the country’s longstanding difficulties, after his first term, is a political sentiment that warrants closer examination.

Resonating from the words of Hon. Abraham Darius Dillon, Senator of Montserrado County and a pivotal figure in the opposition community emerges a revealing statement:



“George Weah is not the reason that our health sector is not resilient; not the reason that we have a messy and weak education system; not the reason roads are not paved across the country; not the reason electricity is not flowing across this country. He inherited those problems”, Hon. Abraham Darius Dillon (in a Facebook Post-cast).



Let’s take a step back to first reflect on our nation’s recent journey - commemorating two decades of peace and tranquility. On August 18, 2023, Liberia stood as a testament of triumph over a tumultuous past, twenty years after the ‘Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement’ was inked, drawing the curtains on a harrowing chapter marred by 14 years of civil turmoil.



Indeed Darius Dillion was right, because he, unlike other critics, is cognizant of the fact that those periods of unrest left Liberia grappling with dire challenges, including an impoverished populace, crumbling infrastructure, systemic corruption, and a fractured social fabric.



Even more that Weah’s presidency marked a significant milestone, representing the first democratic power transition since 1944 - succeeding his predecessors, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Joseph Nyuma Boakai. The latter, now the opposition’s presidential candidate from the Unity Party, concluded two successive terms spanning twelve years, serving as Vice President.

In writing Liberia’s history over the past two decades, is the legacy of George Manneh Weah, the enigmatic figure whose contributions to Liberia’s peace and prosperity have been both lauded and scrutinized. The former football icon’s transition from sports to statesmanship was not merely a personal evolution; it was a beacon of hope that rekindled Liberia’s aspirations.



From orchestrating disarmament among warring factions, and employing the unifying power of sports and media to mend the nation’s divisions; Weah’s trajectory from opposition leader to President underscored his determination to manifest change.



When critics questioned his education and capability to lead over a decade ago, Weah defied the skepticism with unwavering resolve. Over a span of twelve years as an opposition figure, he demonstrated tenacity by completing his secondary education, obtaining a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree, and eventually assuming the role of a senator. His ascent to the presidency in the 2017 National Elections was a testament to his transformative journey and his appeal to Liberia’s youthful populace.



During his six-year tenure, President Weah has fostered a new generation of leaders, thrusting the youth into the forefront of national rebuilding. While navigating a hesitant economic recovery and navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Weah has displayed steadfastness in his commitment to progress.



Notable achievements encompass microeconomic stability, infrastructural rejuvenation, and the cultivation of a collaborative framework for Liberia’s economic resurgence.

In assessing Liberia’s challenges, it is imperative to recognize that they transcend any single administration. The root of Liberia’s difficulties can be traced back to the very foundation of the nation itself. A culture of impunity has pervaded the country since its inception, perpetuating corruption, mismanagement, and lawlessness.



The culture of impunity, persisting for over 170 years, has failed to hold those accountable for war crimes and economic injustices committed in Liberia. President Weah’s tenure represents a paradigm shift toward a rejuvenated Liberia, propelled by a fresh cadre of leaders and a departure from the era of entrenched politicians, and oligarchs.



The time is now and is ripe to allow President George Weah to continue his transformative mission, counting the landmark development initiatives such as the Monrovia - RIA Highway, other expansive infrastructure development, enhanced educational and healthcare facilities, and a heightened focus on an economy empowering Liberia’s young population.



To this end, Liberia’s journey toward progress requires a comprehensive understanding of its failed past and a nuanced perspective on its challenges. While President George Weah cannot bear sole responsibility for the age-old problems that plague Liberia, his efforts to galvanize change, empower the youth, and reshape the nation’s infrastructure trajectory are undeniable.



The legacy of George Weah is intrinsically intertwined with Liberia’s enduring pursuit of a brighter future, and as a nation, we must extend him the chance to bring his transformative vision to fruition for the next six years.