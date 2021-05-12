Righteousness never ends

An Image of the moon signifying Ramadan

Today calls for the cessation of the yearly course to righteousness — Ramadan. For the past thirty days, we’ve been admitted into the school of obsequiousness. The evil in us is whittled and wrestled. Thereby polishing and giving the good a facelift.

Now that we’ve graduated, the onus lies upon us to put our certificate of obsequiousness to work. That’s the only way we could be said to have passed the test of fasting with flying colours.



It’s sacred to make reading of the Quran alongside the translation a habit. Ideally, this is the time we need to hold firmly to the obligatory prayers and optional ones even more. Guard your prayers, regardless. Quran 29:45 says “Recite, [O Muhammad], what has been revealed to you of the Book and establish prayer. Surely, prayer prohibits immorality and wrongdoing, and the remembrance of Allah is greater. And Allah knows that which you do.”



Propitiously, we’ve learnt that it’s not only rewarding to provide neighbourly needs but have had a feel of what it takes for people to live without having three square meals. So, our charitable works — providing Iftar banquets and all mustn’t end. More of those are required post-Ramadan. Do take into your care the economic and social needs of the people. It’s very necessary.



Furthermore, we need to keep our guard and refrain from evil, such as worshipping others with Allah, taking and giving loans with interest, slandering, backbiting, fornication, adultery, consuming alcohol, staking bets, insolence etc. These shouldn’t be bargained!

We can attest that doing good tastes better than evil. No matter what, the devil and his soldiers will be unchained, leaving us very prone to sin like never before. That said, we’ll appear victorious, should we endeavour and push more for righteousness in full force at all time.



Until we can abide by the righteous attitudes we culled from the fasting period, all the blessings we do claim to have acquired would be a mirage. So, those who worship Ramadan should know that it ends today. However, the God of Ramadan isn’t subject to time. Therefore, serve Allah wholeheartedly and unconditionally.



May Allah accept from us and you.