Round 2 confirmed and beyond!

MP for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

I come to you in peace not in pieces; I have severally written about the personality and leadership culture of the grandson of Imoro Egala- Honorable Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama. It is becoming a cliché writing about the impacts of this great son of Dagbon. Incidentally; his presence, influence and impact transcend beyond the Yendi constituency to the belly of the country and even outside Ghana. I have equally lost count of the numerous party groups and associations that he supports to function well for party and country. Honorable Farouk Aliu Mahama, the people of Yendi are forever grateful for your loyalty and support to constituents. You remain the heartbeat of Yendi and Dagbon at large.

History is not contained in thick books but lives in our very blood; 4 years ago, he came to us with a message of hope. The hope to change the dreams of the youth and equally provide an alloy support to the most vulnerable groups- the aged, Persons with Different Abilities, women, among others. So far, so good, some of the youths have got employment, some have been supported to further their education, some have been given exposures that they never dreamt of. Similarly, the vulnerable groups have had tremendous support from him during very difficult times in their lives. The physical development spheres of the constituency have seen great improvements in the areas of roads, school infrastructure, access to portable drinking water, etc.



Agreeably, everything we do has a price! So is Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama: the price for all his sacrifices to us as Yendi constituents is to reward him second round and possibly more rounds for his efforts. This is a man who has learn to sail in high winds for the past 3 years investing billions of cedis in the Yendi constituency. More importantly, highly visible in both parliament and in the constituency. Alhaji Farouk has a heart that never hardens, and a temper that never tires, a touch that never hurts. This according Charles Dickson is a rare character for which few are blessed with it. So why change such a person with characters that greed has always been their creed.

My fellow Yendarians, let us not be afraid to raise our voices for honesty and compassion against injustice, lying and greed. It is a notorious fact that Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has done so well and the prospects of the constituency looks so bright that we cannot change our driver when are at top speed cruising in development spheres of the constituency. It would be riskier and deadly to harbor such thoughts talk less attempt it. Our forebearers in Yendi have prayed for such opportunities for so long which has been answered since his emergence into Yendi politics. The people of Yendi are grateful for your servant leadership, personal dedication and personal sacrifices which eluded us for many years. Thank you, the son of a lion!



I sincerely advice to continue your good works. Surely some people would not like you because your spirit of personal sacrifices and dedication to duty irritates their demons. Keep on rocking, the people of Yendi would not no your importance until we lose you probably many years to come. Remember a great man like you have a purpose whilst others have wishes. I have no doubt you have been our greatest successful leader of all times. Round 2 confirmed and many more!