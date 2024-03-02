SONA: Legalised Corruption - Ghanaians Quizzed

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fellow Ghanaians, 27th of February 2024 was the day the highest office of the land literally “legalised corruption", under the guise of playing ostrich - Unquote. (Kwafo)

The people of Ghana were shortchanged into oblivion, by a political party that seem to have lost touch with the very people that voted them into power. The NPP speech writer for the president, does not have challenges with the price of energy (Fuel/Gas/Electricity), nor does he or she worry about the general cost of living because corruption pays for literally everything he/she does.



The 2024 State of the Nation Address by the outgoing president Nana Akufo-Addo was infact a slap in the face of every intelligent and unintelligent Ghanaian in and out of the country. Today, because Ghanaians are experiencing 'dumsor' yet a president stands in front of the whole nation and lies about that fact, and his Members of Parliament clap for the such lies, the president then goes on to lie about figures (data) and with no prove, tells Ghanaians the figures are all there to show, yet the Attorney General of the land, goes on record to say that he intentionally gave the President the wrong figures because he didn’t want the real figure to be challenged. Now if this is not corruption then frankly the word corruption should be revised in the English dictionary.



Media Houses in Ghana, many of whom have data/information that says otherwise to the lies told to Ghanaians by the seat of government, have all kept silent, making one wonder to what level has corruption eaten into the core values of Journalism in Ghana today. Until these media houses that pretend to project “bold and credible” journalism stand up for the people of Ghanaian, politicians would continue to blindfold Ghanaians to the truths of our collective realities as a people.



In a recent media Survey, conducted by DDN Europe, it became evident that Media Houses in Ghana think that engaging someone with a title such as Doctor/ Professor/ CEO, etc is what drives home credibility to whatever topic is tabled for discussion, only for the public/ general public to be fed with lies, biased and myopic opinions of these individuals, many of whom are not able to think objectively.



In 2024, when Ghanaians (even media personnel) faced 'Dumsor' in their various communities, these same media personalities were afraid to call it as it is because they have been given visible envelopes that buys their silence at the expense of the Ghanaian people. With the year being an election year, Ghanaians are being encouraged to use their votes to channel their grievances to the political elites of the country.



The ruling NPP, has indeed outlived its relevance to the general public, thanks to all the corrupt malfeasance practices that the pesident played ostrich to. Notably, galamsey, agyapa deals, Cecilia Dapaah expose, etc etc all of which Ghanaians are hoping can be addressed and resolved to bring sanity back into the Ghanaian growing discourse (democracy).

With all eyes on the NDC led by John Dramani Mahama, Ghanaians would not spare the incoming government should they shy away from holding the NPP government accountable to the rot of corruption that their governance meted on the people of Ghana.



The good people of Ghana in the diaspora, appalled by events happening in the country today have issued a communique to the NDC, employing them with the tools of accountability, that can assist the next government to retrieve stolen monies that have been stashed away in foreign banks around the globe.



A team of finance experts charged with the task of uncovering these accounts have already discovered accounts, many of which are in aliases but can be easily traced to NPP party and government official, have indicated their readiness to be transparent to Ghanaians with their findings to enable the people begin to have hope in the fight against corruption.



Ghana shall rise again and a lot would depend on the outcome of the 2024 elections, the world at large is watching and so are the major investors to Ghana ????????. Ghana deserves better, and it’s time we empower all Ghanaians to stand up for what is right for our collective stability as well as our collective growth as a people. We can do this, so let’s begin to become accountable to each other for the betterment of all goods and services for all, and not just a group of people.



Fellow Ghanaians, let’s make Ghana rise again. God bless our homeland Ghana.