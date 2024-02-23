Wall

News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country
MenuWallOpinions
Articles
1

Sabotaging Mahama is obstructing the poor man's life

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 23 Feb 2024 Source: Anthony Obeng Afrane

I am very much convinced that but for the "killing" of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah by opposition elements, Ghana would have been rubbing shoulders with developed countries by now, and I am sure many people share this conviction.

Don't you think that with Nkrumah's Industrial Revolution, unemployment would have been at its lowest ebb by now, giving some relief to the poor man?

Unfortunately, the fiendish forces of backwardness made sure it never happened.

This scenario reminds me of Max Romeo's "Poor Man's Life" which lyrics go like this:

Is there any hope for them?

Is there any hope for us?

A poor man's life as I see it

Is living 'cause he must

What are the chances of him?

Making it to the top

When the forces are working hard

To see to it he drops

Young men and women

Trying hard can't get a job

Little children on the street

They all should be in school

Still others in the fields

Working day and night

While others walk around

It's a terrible sight

Is there any hope for them?

Is there any hope for us?

A poor man's life as I see it

Is living 'cause he must

What are the chances of him?

Making it to the top

When the forces are working hard

To see to it he drops

It is very obvious that similar forces which militated against Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and prevented him from developing our beloved nation are fighting against H. E. John Dramani Mahama. Contrary to some people’s presumptuous and brazen accusations and lies that he has nothing to offer, he laid the foundation of the economy of this country for a major take-off during his first term in office as president. His infrastructure footmarks are there for everyone to see.

Until we prevent people from sabotaging our visionary leaders, the poor man's life will always be that of destitution; this is the more reason why we don't have to stand aside and watch people kill the vision of John Mahama.

Our love for him must be unrequited. Let's help him to succeed. Working against him is an obstruction to the poor man's life; this will be a scar on our conscience and posterity will never forgive us.

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane
Disclaimer