Samari asks: We have the men, where are the men?

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer is struggling to find a suitable partner within his party to run alongside him. Their party constitution sets a one-year timeline before elections, but Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is facing difficulty finding a credible candidate.

It seems no one wants to be associated with failure, evident in the party's current state of disarray. The NPP appears desperate, even considering female candidates, but not Ursula Owusu due to her perceived arrogance.



Choosing Ursula Owusu as Dr. Bawumia's running mate would pair super arrogance with deceit. The NPP's unattractiveness to Ghanaian voters is further highlighted by the appointment of Professor Jane Naana Agyemang, causing anxiety within the NPP about their potential loss in the upcoming elections.

The NPP's actions raise concerns about their disregard for their own party's constitution and potentially the country's constitution. Their reputation for lawlessness and self-serving behaviour is troubling. It's time to decide on the running mate.



I am a concerned citizen, not just a bystander.