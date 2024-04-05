Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah

The advocacy for Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah as the catalyst for change in Jomoro is resolute. Her track record speaks volumes, reflecting a commitment to progress and prosperity.

With a focus on dismantling outdated practices and embracing a new era of accountability, Samia embodies the essence of wealth creation and sustainable development.



Jomoro, a constituency steeped in history and promise, deserves a leader with the vision and connections to usher in a new wave of opportunities. Samia's experience and dedication to fostering investments have the potential to revitalize the constituency and uplift its residents. It will interest you



to know that Hon. Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah brought electricity to Nzulezo, which is a world UNESCO heritage site.



The legacy of Madam Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah's tenure as a Member of Parliament for Jomoro is a testament to her transformative leadership. Under her stewardship, the district witnessed unprecedented growth in social amenities, educational opportunities, and economic empowerment initiatives. Her initiatives, from scholarships to agricultural development, have left an indelible mark on the community.

As the people of Jomoro stand at a crossroads, it is imperative to recognize the importance of choosing a leader who prioritizes progress over politics. Samia's unwavering commitment to the well-being of her constituents sets her apart as a beacon of hope in a landscape marred by stagnation.



The promise of a dialysis machine for the local hospital and plans to revitalize the coconut supply chain underscore Samia's forward-thinking approach to governance. By focusing on sustainable solutions and inclusive growth, she embodies the values of innovation and inclusivity that are essential for Jomoro's future prosperity.



In a political climate dominated by rhetoric and empty promises, Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah emerges as a refreshing voice of reason and action. Her dedication to the people of Jomoro, coupled with a proven track record of tangible results, makes her the ideal candidate to lead the constituency towards a brighter tomorrow.