Samia Yaba Nkrumah is the solution for a brighter future for Jomoro

Kwame Nkrumah's daughter, Samia Yaba Nkrumah

As the descendants of the Great Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, it is important that we, the Nzema people, consciously vote for Kwame Nkrumah's daughter, Samia Yaba Nkrumah, as the MP for Jomoro to ensure that we protect and preserve the memory of our great leader and the first President of our country.

This will enable Samia to leverage Kwame Nkrumah's influence around the world to drive investments to Jomoro, leading to rapid development and sustainable economic opportunities that promote entrepreneurship and support local businesses to grow.



Rallying behind Samia Yaba Nkrumah means we are supporting a vision and a commitment to improving access to quality education and skills training programmes so that the youth in Jomoro can have something useful doing and succeed in the modern economy and be able to compete with any other youth anywhere.



The Samia Agenda, anchored on her father's ideas, also seeks to put priority on developing infrastructure and utilities such as roads, water supply, and electricity which will improve the quality of life for all residents.



We strive towards better access to healthcare services and social support programs for our community members, ensuring their wellbeing while implementing policies that protect our natural resources through sustainable environmental practices.



It is imperative that we resist Rawlings' plan of raising himself above Kwame Nkrumah in Nzema politics by removing Nkrumah's daughter from Parliament.



Let us stand up for Kwame Nkrumah by voting Samia Yaba Nkurmah instead of Rawling's representative who harbors deep-seated hatred towards him.

Madam Samia Nkrumah's governing strategy remains committed to transparent governance methodologies while being accountable at every step along the way.



Furthermore, she will strive hard by involving communities via decision-making processes fostering unity among diverse communities residing within Jomoro Municipality through inclusive measures that promote respect & understanding amongst everyone.



Together, let’s build a prosperous and inclusive Jomoro where everyone gets equal opportunity to thrive!



To attract investment and promote entrepreneurship in Jomoro, Hon Samia Yaba Nkrumah will specifically pursue the following targeted plans:



1. Establishing an Investment Promotion Agency:



This Agency will actively market and promote Jomoro as an attractive investment destination providing information/supporting potential investors. *2. Creation of Business Incubation Centres:* Providing aspiring entrepreneurs mentorship/training/access-to-resources required starting/growing their businesses. *3. Lobby for Tax Incentives/Grants/Financial Support*

This is aimed at attracting investors, leading to the establishment of new businesses in Jomoro.



4. Improvement of Infrastructure



Such as roads, utilities, telecommunications, and create the enabling environment for business and attract investment.



5. Industry-specific support



Identifying key sectors growth-potential in Jomoro to provide targeted support/incentives to attract investment



6. Facilitate access to finance for entrepreneurs/ small businesses*

This will be done through partnerships with financial institutions/microfinance programs establishments.



7. Offer Training/workshops



This is to equip the youth with the right knowledge necessary to start/run successful businesses.



Implementation of these plans will create the conducive environment for investment and entrepreneurship, leading to economic growth and job creation in Jomoro.



8. Branding, Marketing and Promotion of Tourism in Jomoro



Jomoro is wellendowed with most of the tourist sites that are boosting the tourism industry in Kenya.

When given the opportunity, Hon Samia Yaba Nkrumah will devote the right attention to developing, promoting, and marketing of these huge tourism potentials in Jomoro to create significant employment opportunities for all and stimulate economic transformation in Jomoro.



Hon. Samia has a clear plan to use tourism as a key tool for development in Jomoro and the entire Nzema area.