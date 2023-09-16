Samuel Atta Akyea's role in investigative committee faces scrutiny

Prof. Freeman Danquah, University of Bradford, UK

Honourable Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament representing Akim Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, and currently presiding over the Parliamentary Adhoc Committee tasked with investigating a purported anti-IGP audio, has become the focal point of controversy due to his conduct during the inquiry.

During a Committee session convened to scrutinize Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, Hon. Atta Akyea's comments have raised concerns and drawn public disapproval. His demeanor on September 12, 2023, during the IGP's appearance before the Committee, appeared to strongly question Dr. Dampare's integrity, despite the latter's distinguished service. This has been perceived as an effort to exert pressure on Dr. Dampare to substantiate unverified allegations, leading to calls from a segment of the Ghanaian population for his potential replacement on the Committee.



The clandestine plan aimed to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from his position is not ambiguous on the minds of discerning Ghanaian.



Dr. George Akuffo Dampare became the fifth individual to provide testimony before the Committee, following the four individuals implicated in the aforementioned audio.

Ghanaians are asking what informed The Committee, originally scheduled to submit its findings and recommendations regarding the investigation to the Parliament of Ghana on September 10, 2023, to postpone proceedings until October 2, 2023.



In light of Honorable Atta Akyea's statements, particularly his inquiry, "do you know the full extent of allegations against you," and other comments suggesting the existence of undisclosed evidence, we find these statements to be prejudicial and indicative of potential personal interests on the part of the Committee Chairman. Given this perception, it is advisable for the committee Chairman to contemplate recusing himself from the proceedings.



The Chairman's recurring remarks consistently hint at personal biases, and his apparent role resembling that of a defense counsel for the aggrieved police officers further reinforces this concern. We urge Honorable Atta Akyea to act in an honorable manner by recusing himself from the proceedings, as his actions have given rise to significant doubts regarding impartiality.