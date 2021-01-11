Samuel Awuah Dankwa: The humans of 2020

Samuel Awuah Dankwa, philanthropist

Meet the hardworking, young and affable Chief Executive Officer of Distribution Icons Limited, Marketicons Limited, Monstermarkets Limited and Smash Ghana Limited. Mr. Awuah Dankwa, a serial entrepreneur and a benefactor of the NPP is from the Atiwa West enclave of the Eastern Region. He is also the founder of Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation (ADEF), and a philanthropist par excellence.

Mr. Dankwa is one of the private individuals who responded to the many calls for support in the wake of deadly Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana. At the national level, Mr. Samuel Awuah Dankwa donated several gallons of hand sanitizers to the Allied Forces at the Ghana Police Service headquarters.



In his home district, the Atiwa West, he donated hundreds of PPEs including gallons of hand sanitizers, liquid soap, paper tissues, gloves among others to most of the health facilities in the district and the Atiwa West Health Directorate and the District Assembly office.Samuel Awuah Darkwa



Mr Awuah Dankwa is indeed a true gem to the Atiwa West District. His Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation has been of immense support to many brilliant but needy students in the last few years of its existence. Not only has he supported many of these needy students with learning materials but has also awarded full scholarships to several of these brilliant students to study various undergraduate programs at the various public universities in the fields of science and business.



During the eid al-adha celebrations, Mr. Awuah Dankwa through the Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation donated some food items and hand sanitizers to the Akyem Kwabeng Zongo community in the spirit of promoting peace, tolerance and unity in the community.



Mr. Awuah Dankwa has over the years offered job opportunities to some unemployed youths from the Atiwa West District in his many businesses.Samuel Awuah Darkwa

From the political dimension, Mr. Dankwa has been a huge benefactor of the NPP at both the constituency and Regional levels.



During the compilation of the new voters roll, he donated several assorted items including bags of rice, cooking oil, packs of bottled water, assorted drinks, tomato purees, fish and chicken worth over GHC10,000 and a cash amount of GHC10,000 to the Atiwa West NPP Constituency office to support their operations in the registration exercise.



On the campaign trail, Mr Awuah Dankwa, who is a marketing and sales expert, brought some novelty into the campaign of the Constituency with the introduction of his branded NPP tents, tables and mobile sound systems. He donated marketing materials such as NPP branded T-shirts, banners, tables and also made available a truck and an NPP branded Toyota Hiace 15-seater bus for the movement of logistics and the campaign team members.



Indeed, his contribution towards the campaign success of the constituency cannot be overemphasized. As the patron of the ‘Atiwa West Youth for Nana Addo and Amoako-Attah’, a youth group affiliated to the NPP, Mr. Dankwa led the group on an intensive three months town-to-town and house-to-house campaign tour of the constituency to tout the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Honourable Kwasi Amoako Attah. He also organized and sponsored a ‘Free SHS’ dubbed football gala for eight communities within the constituency. Again, he sponsored a campaign song for the NPP and provided over five thousand bottles of hand sanitizers to support the Atiwa West Constituency campaign.



In other constituencies such as Abuakwa South, Mr. Dankwa supported the Abuakwa South final health walk with over one thousand cups of chilled chocolate, coffee and flavoured milk.

At the Regional level, Mr. Dankwa with his beverage dispensing machines, supported the Eastern Regional Prayer Session and Vigil Night with over five thousand cups of chilled chocolate, flavoured milk and coffee.



Mr. Awuah Dankwa is ultimately a true gem of the society worth celebrating for his enormous contribution and commitment to the development of Atiwa West District, Eastern Region and Ghana at large.



Mr. Awuah Dankwa with a humble beginning from the small Akyem Bomaa community in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region of Ghana, has against all the odds of being born in a village in 1979, never relented in his quest to succeed in life and ultimately give back to society.



He completed his Basic Education at Akyem Awenare D/A School where he topped the BECE in the whole district that very year. He then proceeded to Presec, Legon, where he also became the overall national WAEC Agriculture Science program best student in the 1998 SSCE. He further studied at the University of Ghana and completed his first degree program in Economics in 2004.



Mr. Awuah Dankwa has had working stints with a number of organizations including Nestle Ghana Limited, Millicom Ghana Limited (TIGO), Vodafone Ghana and Cardbury Ghana before embarking on his successful entrepreneurial journey.