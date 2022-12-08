Seawater desalination technology- the way to go

File photo

The past few years have witnessed a massive increase in the world's population, and this has no doubt influenced profoundly essential utilities, especially, when it comes to water utilization, which is perceived to be so indispensable to the very existence of humanity.

Based on literature, leading scientists have concluded that the world's water bodies could virtually dry up partly due to nature's factors like 'force Majeure, in the form of global warming or climate change.



Generally, untoward human activity such as pollution in all forms, through incessant dumping of industrial waste, but most specifically, uncomplimentary agricultural practices and other unrestrained socio-economic undertakings are additional key dynamics.



The Case of Ghana



Analyzing the above-given scenario, Ghana may not have any other alternative in the unlikely event that there is an acute scarcity of fresh water than to capitalize on SEAWATER DESALINATION Technology.



A water supply process espoused globally, that encompasses treatment through the elimination of salty elements and other particles including potentially hazardous minerals, compounds, and microorganisms out of Seawater through scientific, industrial, and mechanical processes to make it readily consumable or exploited for other required purposes.

In the Ghanaian sovereignty, illegal mining, popularly known as 'Galamsey' in the local parlance has had damning catastrophic consequences on water bodies in recent times, resulting in severe environmental degradation leading to comprehensive 'poisoning' of these natural resources.



For all intents and purposes, there is the conviction that if the menace is not terminated, the likelihood that Ghana would be importing fresh water, in the course of time, would not be ruled out irrespective of the existence of the numerous water bodies the country is naturally endowed with.



In the light of above postulations, it is significant to note that the extent to which river bodies and streams in Ghana have been extensively polluted, with greater impunity, owing to relentless illegal activities of prospecting miners, demands rapid deployment of Seawater desalination technology, associated high cost of funding notwithstanding.



Ghana's present status quo, with an intensifying population of approximately 31 million demands that this commendable technological breakthrough is fully deployed to avoid any futuristic adversities on the people of our beloved nation.



We believe with the development of potable fresh water, the challenge of contracting certain strange health disorders due to chemical pollution of our water bodies through illegal mining and other destructive human pursuits would definitely be defeated.

Positive Impact



The positive significance of Seawater Desalination to human endeavours cannot be underestimated as most jurisdictions globally continue to take advantage of this bounteous natural resource due to its natural abundance, dependability, and availability at all given times.



In hindsight, approximately 70% of global desalination plants are located in the Middle East enclave, where seawater is succinctly desalinated, to serve as potable drinking water and for the purposes of agriculture irrigation and its development.



Interestingly, Kuwait, perceived to be the first country on earth to practicalize Seawater desalination technology to supply water for large-scale domestic usage because of lack of natural river sources, continue to employ the scientific process due to its inherent benefits.



The desalinated Seawater, therefore, serves as the primary source of fresh water for consumption and other domestic and industrial purposes.

Benefits of Seawater Desalination:



The numerous benefits associated with conversion of Seawater into fresh and potable drinking water cannot be over-emphasized. Apart from the many known positive aspect it provides, it is cheaply obtained, as there is no known direct or indirect taxes levied against its exploitation from the Celestial realm.



The early deployment of this indispensable technological breakthrough could again contribute to transforming the country's agricultural trajectory, especially, the construction of irrigation channels in the northern provinces of Ghana to enhance agricultural practices. There is no doubt that it would guarantee affordable and cheaper source of fresh water.



Incontrovertibly, the country stands to benefit enormously through foreign exchange earnings as fresh water could be supplied to neighbouring countries, especially those countries within the Sahelian regions where, naturally, there is much scarcity of available water resources.