Seeing beyond independence

The flag of Ghana

'... and help us to resist oppressors rule with all our will and might forevermore.' Six decades with four additional years have come this far from oppressors rule into independence, and we thank God for this New Year; Happy Birthday Ghana, but it seems we are still under 'a rule' we are ignorant of.

The Nation, Ghana has seen noticeable changes over the decades, ranging from improvement in technology, economic, sports, to anything that has made lives better. The land is enriched with great minerals; in fact, wealth is littered in every area you find yourself yet, we seem not to arrive at the level of better lives we seek. Poverty has swallowed most of our population, making many lack the ability to produce even a three square meal daily.



We blame most of our leaders for our situation today, which is true, but the responsibility of nation-building is on the shoulders of every citizen of the country. We must escape from this 'rule' we are blinded by, the 'black mentality,' narrowed entirely at 'Self.'



Ghanaians and Africans at large are too selfish; we are concerned chiefly about our own personal profit and pleasure without considering the interest of other fellows. But we all know that the wings of progress are flapped based on unity and love for one another.



The Exodus story (the book of Exodus) in the Bible gives us a crystal similarity and user-friendly direction of our beginning from independence and end as people of Yahweh. This picture in mind shows us how God loves his people and prepares a fruitful place for their abode (the Promised Land), but the selfish interest and actions of some Israelites delayed a short journey and ripped generations from enjoying this better haven.



We see the same ball game happening in our country and continent today. Self-centeredness is depriving many citizens and especially the country, of the "Promise land."



It is time that we arise as a people called by God to accept the mind of Christ, practically and vehemently stated in the book of Philippians chapter 2, "Is there any encouragement from belonging to Christ? Any comfort from his love? Any fellowship together in the Spirit? Are your hearts tender and compassionate?

Then make me truly happy by agreeing wholeheartedly with each other, loving one another, and working together with one mind and purpose.3 Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves. 4 Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too..." and live these words as a lifestyle.



Romans 12:2 states, "Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect." The Bible verse, 2 Corinthians 3:18 teaches us how our minds receive transformation; by beholding the Lord.



The hope of preserving our nation is not in politics, but in the revival of Christians (citizens) who are spurred to live in Love and Unity and of the many people that get saved into Christ.



Get saved today by accepting the Lord Jesus into your life and join us as we enter the 'Promised Land' of God for us; a better and blessed life.



Our desperately hopeless nation needs Revived Christians (transformed men unto the image of Jesus Christ).



God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong.