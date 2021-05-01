Seeking knowledge: Reneging on our collective responsibility as Muslims?

Muslims praying

Islam is the solution to humanity. Human existence is found on a solid foundation of knowledge and exploration. The world was eluded with darkness until the light came through MUHAMMAD (S.A.W), this light was knowledge.

Allah says in Quran 4:174 that “O Mankind! Verily, there has come to you a convincing proof from your Lord; and We sent down to you a manifest light (this Quran)”. This signifies the position of Islam on the importance of seeking knowledge. This light has no limitation or boundary; it should be acquired at any time and everywhere.



Are Muslims aware of this orthodox disposition of the foundation of Islam, which is knowledge? There is no position in Islam unless it is backed with knowledge from the Quran and Sunnah, Allah says “Read in the Name of your Lord Who has created (all that exist)”.



It will be highly impossible to read if you are not being taught, therefore, it is mandatory for every Muslim to have education before he/she can be able to read and write.



Formal education (secular and religious) has come to stay, so the need to formalize education is the structurally imperative. The first ideal of every institution must revolve around building solid structures and institutions.



The Government of Ghana and its development partners have made it possible for religious-based academic institutions to thrive. The Christian fraternity have positively utilized this opportunity and contributed immensely to national growth and development.



Several educational institutions notably the St. Peters, Presec-Legon, Wesley Girls and many others including universities which every Muslim parent will want to his/her child to attend in order to achieve academic excellence. What are the contributions of the Islamic schools?

Islamic Education Unit has been institutionalized and adopted by the Government of Ghana, yet after over sixty years of independence, we are yet to have one school that can benefits that standards of the Christian schools. WASSCE ranking at both basic and senior levels have always seen Islamic schools performing poorly.



Admittedly and admirably, the structures within the Christian schools largely work to their advantage reflecting in improved academic performance. However, same cannot be said for the Islamic institutions.



Our Christian schools have already provided the blueprints that can be leveraged in our attempt to build formidable and competitive Islamic schools at all levels. The lack of such competitive Islamic schools over the past decades makes one wonder whether we are reneging on Allah’s call on us to seek knowledge as Muslims or long gone into hibernation.



It is imperative for Muslims in general and the Islamic Education Unit in particular, to not only strengthen the institutional quality of the existing schools but also establish many other to increase access in a way that also works well for the Muslim community.



Interestingly, we are often outraged when a Christian faith-based school is enforcing its rules on all students irrespective of their religion. We often expect some sort of special dispensations for Muslim students and when such dispensations are not given, the Muslim community is outraged.



At the very least, applying universal rules without discrimination is laudable in Islam and schools should be encouraged to uphold to such standards. Perhaps, it is a wake-up call for Islamic authorities and Muslims to consider getting similar competitive schools.

There is nothing wrong with a Muslim acquiring knowledge under a Christian faith-based school or under the feet of a non-Muslim. Islamic history will keep mentioning the victory of the Muslims in the battle of Badr. The learned captives were imprisoned until they were able to teach at least ten Muslims how to read and write before they were set free.



Once we find ourselves in a non-Muslim, school, it is imperative to fully observe the rules and regulations set by the school as it is against Islamic doctrine to rebel against authorities.



Islamic schools in this country are mostly a collective contribution and sacrifice of the whole community through charity and physical support, but once the school starts operation, it becomes the property of the head-Imam and possibly inherited by his children serving as family property instead of community.



Such family-based and micro-management of schools appear to be a bane which must be addressed at all levels.