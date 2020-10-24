Selly's coal pot

Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley-Fiawoo

Selly Galley-Fiawoo is a Ghanaian actress and a television host. She is the wife of the famous Ghanaian musician Praye Titia. In a recent Instagram post, Selly shared a very beautiful pic of herself with no makeup or filter. Few hours after her posting, an Instagram user, a lady with the name Henewaa_piesie2, attached a very insensitive comment to the post. She wrote, "Horror face n barren woman."

The wife of Praye Titia was so pained by this remark that she rained curses on the lady and her generations to come. Therein Selly dared the Lord to hear her cry and wrought the pronouncements she made on her behalf. According to bitter Selly, she had earlier blocked the callous young woman on her verified page following a similar comment. However, she managed to find her way back with more.



It was in this light that Selly found a justifiable grounds to declare curses on her persecutor. Since the curses were uttered in the name of God, I plead to share my thoughts as a herald of God. Admittedly, God knows and understands the inhumane blast thrown at his daughter; but does he approve of her response? In this, his ancient words can answer.



During his notable sermon on the Mount, Jesus said “43 You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ 44 But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for He causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous" (Matthew 5:43?-?45, NASB).



It would be highly intolerant for one not to understand Selly's lamentable outburst. Because God himself understands and foresaw some of these challenges mounted against his children. But it behoves us to patiently reflect on his aforementioned admonition in such unfair circumstances. Evidently, he expects us to respond with love to those who persecute us and pray for them.



Even though this appears unfair or seems to delay justice, it is really the best approach. Through the Apostle Paul, God enlightens us on what he does when we do not revenge physically or verbally. He said, "19 Never take your own revenge, beloved, but leave room for the wrath of God, for it is written, 'Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,' says the Lord. 20 'But if your enemy is hungry, feed him, and if he is thirsty, give him a drink; for in so doing you will heap burning coals on his head.' 21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good"

(Romans 12:19?-?21).



It is comforting to know that God does not leave those who treat us badly to go scot-free. Surrendering to God to act in our stead grants him the opportunity to repay mightily and appropriately. Yes, this is because vengeance belongs to him and him alone. His judgement is so regnant and sure that it is likened to heaping burning coals on the head of the enemy. If one takes power into his own hands he blindly puts fireless coals on the head of her opponent. Even though this may scare the recipient, it does lesser or no harm. Nonetheless, immediately God is allowed to take charge, the coals catch fire and begin to burn intensely.



Given this, Selly only picked cold coals from her coal pot unto the head of her abuser. Herein, I entreat her to send her coal pot to God to light up fire into the coals. She can do this by forgiving the ill-mannered lady from her heart and retract the curses. Consequently, God would himself put the right amount of coals on her head for her to suffer as God deems fit. Selly, may you be comforted by God and act according to his will.



Amen.