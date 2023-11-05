Shame on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for predicting that Kennedy Agyapong should count himself lucky if he got 20% of the votes

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

In the days leading up to the NPP flag bearer election held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, I came across an assertion on social media, allegedly made by Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Hon.), the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency and also serving as the Majority Leader in parliament, Leader of Government Business, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs. It was suggested that he had underperformed in these roles and had commented that Kennedy Agyapong could not even secure 20% of the votes.

Now that the election has concluded, with Kennedy receiving over 35% of the eligible votes cast, one might wonder what Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has to say about this outcome. It's worth noting that some of his constituents once threatened to confront him if he sought re-election, given his perceived underperformance.



Kennedy, despite facing opposition from various government factions, has demonstrated that many Ghanaians appreciate certain qualities in him. He stood tall as a lone figure in the forest, managing to weather the fierce opposition from within the NPP.



Now that the battle for the NPP flagbearer position is settled, and the next challenge is between Dr. Bawumia and Mr. John Dramani Mahama, we will see if those who previously criticized and dismissed Kennedy like a used rag will turn to him for assistance of any kind.



This is a time for Kennedy to reflect on how he wants to navigate his political career. Many Ghanaians support him for his vision, fairness, honesty, firmness, and unwavering determination to enforce discipline and patriotism in Ghana through the strict enforcement of the law. The absence or laxity in law enforcement has led to lawlessness, crimes committed with impunity, and pervasive official corruption.



Those involved in illegal mining (galamsey) activities who believe they can continue without consequences will likely face karma catching up with them.



The NPP now faces the challenge of "breaking the 8," and it remains to be seen if they can achieve this given their perceived corruption issues.

Once again, kudos to Kennedy for putting up a brave fight, and thank you to all his fans and supporters. Stay loyal and never be discouraged.



I observed a trend of tribal politics in the voting patterns, with certain groups seemingly voting based on their tribal affiliations.



I would advise Kennedy not to invest his resources, time, and energy in an ungrateful party.



From today onwards, I will be watching and listening closely to see if those who mocked and insulted Kennedy, treating him worse than dirt, will come back seeking his assistance because they now need his help.



As we used to say when we were students in elementary school on the day of exam results, "mo adi awie, aka mo nsɔhwɛ," which means you have enjoyed the organized school lunch, and now you must face your exam results.



The NPP has now chosen its flag bearer, and they are left to face the bigger battle of the general election on December 7, 2024.