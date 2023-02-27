Should citizens of Nigeria show loyalty to their preferred candidates after voting?

Muhammadu Buhari

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Major General Muhammadu Buhari displaying his ballot in public after casting his vote at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003, in his hometown, Daura of Katsina State attracts a fine of N100, 000 or 6 months imprisonment.

President Buhari voting for his party man, the former Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, and the presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, and displaying it in public and tagging it as loyalty to Tinubu is rather disloyalty to the Federal Republic.



The "I pledge to Nigeria my country. To be faithful, LOYAL and honest. To serve Nigeria with all my strength. To defend her unity, and uphold her honour and glory" is the utmost loyalty but not loyalty to Tinubu or any other on election day.



As the first gentleman of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is the face of the country and should serve as a good example to the country, especially to the youth, so what the President has done should not be termed by him as loyalty but rather a disloyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, i.e., violating the laws of the country is a disloyalty, and I believe it's understandable by all.

President Buhari has violated his own signed Electoral Act Bill that was amended into law in February 2022.



The section 129 (1) of the Electoral Act states that "Exhibiting Party or election related symbols within the vicinity of a polling unit or collation centre on the day of election is an electoral offense that attracts a fine of N100000 or imprisonment for 6 months.



SeLaH!!!